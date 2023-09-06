Wednesday, September 6, 2023

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced new aid for Ukraine totalling more than $1 billion in a visit to Kiev, including over $665 million in new military and civilian security assistance and millions of dollars in support for Ukraine's air defences and other areas.

"We will continue to stand by Ukraine's side," Blinken told reporters at a press conference with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told top US diplomat Antony Blinken that Washington's support was "not charity" as Ukraine presses ahead with its counteroffensive against Russia.

"US assistance is not charity. Today, thanks to our partners, Ukraine is restraining Russia's aggression," Kuleba said, adding Kiev would "never call for the deployment of American troops in Ukraine."

More updates 👇

1854 GMT — US to give Ukraine depleted uranium rounds: Pentagon

The Pentagon announced a new security assistance package worth up to $175 million for Ukraine, including depleted uranium ammunition for US Abrams tanks.

The 120mm rounds are for the US M1 Abrams, the Pentagon said in a statement, referring to tanks that Washington has promised to Kiev.

The density of uranium - about 1.7 times that of lead - helps such ammunition punch through heavy armour.

However, depleted uranium is controversial due to its association with health problems such as cancer and birth defects in past conflicts, though the munitions have not been definitively proven to be the cause of these issues.

The United States will also provide Ukraine with additional assistance, including munitions and air defence systems, the White House said.

The new military assistance package for Ukraine includes HIMARS missile launch systems, Javelin antitank weapons, Abrams tanks and other weapons systems, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Washington has promised Kiev more than $43 billion in military assistance since Moscow launched its "special military operation" against Ukraine in February 2022.

1836 GMT — UN representative condemns 'despicable' attack on Ukraine market

The UN's humanitarian envoy for Ukraine denounced a Russian attack that killed 17 people in the eastern town of Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region.

"The despicable attack that a few hours ago hit a populated market in Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk Region, brutalized civilians in this war-torn community, killing and injuring dozens of adults and children," humanitarian coordinator Denise Brown said in a statement.

1800 GMT — EU condemns 'heinous' Russian strike on Ukraine market

The European Union condemned the "heinous and barbaric" deadly attack by Russia on a market in east Ukraine.

"Russia continues terrorising Ukraine's civilian population. Today’s heinous and barbaric missile attack on a market area in Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region killed at least 16 people, including a child and injured dozens others," a spokesperson for the bloc said in a statement.

"This attack follows an escalation over the past months of missile and drone attacks all over Ukraine, especially on civilian objects, killing and wounding more than 410 civilians over the past two weeks alone."

1759 GMT — Russia: Türkiye agrees in principle to handle 1M tonnes of grain for Africa

Russia said that Türkiye had agreed in principle to handle 1 million metric tonnes of grain that Russia plans to send to Africa at a discounted price with financial support from Qatar.

Moscow proposed the arrangement after quitting a year-old deal in July that had permitted Ukraine to ship grain safely from its Black Sea ports in the hope of stemming a surge in global food prices exacerbated by Russia's attack.

Russia has sought to court African countries, some of which have been suffering food shortages, by offering them free or discounted grain - albeit far less than Ukraine had been exporting.

"All agreements in principle have been reached. We expect that in the near future we will enter into working contacts with all parties to work out all the technical aspects of the scheme for such deliveries," Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters, according to the Russian news agency Interfax.

1710 GMT — NATO allies stand in solidarity with Romania after incident

NATO allies expressed "strong solidarity" with Romania after the country briefed them about an incident in which parts of what could be a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, the alliance said.

"We continue to monitor the situation closely, and we remain in close contact with our Ally Romania," NATO said in a statement.

1645 GMT — Russia to retrain Ukraine veterans as teachers of new defence course in schools

Russia has set up a centre to prepare veterans of the war in Ukraine to teach schoolchildren a new security and defence course, the education minister said, the latest sign of rising military influence in Russian society.

New textbooks provide a revised interpretation of the fall of the Soviet Union, the Putin era and the causes of the Ukraine war.

It is also updating an existing course to include basic military training for children aged 16 and over and a module on Russia's armed forces and how to serve in them.

The new course, which according to the education ministry includes studying how to handle a Kalashnikov assault rifle and various hand grenades as well as self-defence, is called "Fundamentals of Security and Defence of the Motherland".

Education minister Sergei Kravtsov was quoted by the state news agency TASS as saying:

"... A centre has been created this year ... to retrain teacher-veterans of the special military operation, and those who have taken part in combat, to implement the rollout of a new course that prioritises practical training."

1615 GMT — Blinken says US to 'maximise' support to Ukraine

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said on an unexpected visit to Kiev that Washington would "maximise" efforts to support Ukraine as it pressed ahead with its counteroffensive against Russia.

His comments came hours after officials said a Russian artillery strike on a market in eastern Ukraine killed over a dozen people, in one of the deadliest strikes in weeks.

"President Biden asked me to come to reaffirm strongly our support, to ensure that we are maximising the efforts that we're making," Blinken told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We see the important progress that's being made now in the counteroffensive and that's very, very encouraging," he said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of a trying winter ahead during a meeting in Kiev with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"A difficult winter is ahead. But we're happy that we're not alone through this winter. We will do it together with our partners," Zelensky told Blinken, thanking the United States for its help with Ukraine's energy sector, which was battered by systematic Russian strikes last year.

1536 GMT — US lawmakers visiting The Hague say Russian President Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine

Members of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine. Their comments came a day before they were scheduled to meet with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

The committee's chairman, Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texa s Republican, told reporters during a visit to The Hague that Putin "tried to erase a culture, a people and a religion, and that is the definition of genocide.”

Another member of the committee, Ann Wagner, a Missouri Republican, agreed, speaking of the "crimes against humanity, the downright genocide that this man has perpetrated.”

1351 GMT — Ukraine strongly against any further restrictions on export of grain -Zelenskyy

Ukraine remains strongly against any further restrictions on the export of its grain implemented by neighbouring countries, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said via video at a summit of Three Seas Initiative countries' presidents in the Romanian capital.

Five countries - Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia - have sought an extension of a European Union ban when it ends on Sept 15 and some have threatened to introduce their own restrictions.

1322 GMT — Ukrainian Catholic bishops rebuke pope over his Russia comments

Ukraine's Eastern Rite Catholic bishops bluntly told Pope Francis at a meeting that some of his comments about Russia had caused great pain and were being used by Moscow to justify a "a murderous ideology".

In a statement that was remarkable for its candour, they said their two-hour session with the pope at the Vatican was a "frank conversation".

At the heart of the dispute are unscripted remarks the pope made to young Russian Catholics in a video conference on Aug 25. He spoke of past tsars Peter I and Catherine II - both of whom expanded Russian territory - and told his listeners they were the heirs of the "great Russian empire".

The comments caused an uproar in Ukraine because Russian President Vladimir Putin has invoked the legacies of the two Russian monarchs in justifying his attack against Ukraine and the illegal annexation of some of its territory.

1301 GMT — Germany to triple ammunition purchases in 2024: defence minister

Germany plans to significantly boost purchases of ammunition in 2024, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said, as Western countries are scrambling to replenish stocks depleted by donations to Ukraine.

"We aim to more than triple our spending on ammunition purchases in 2024," he told lawmakers in a speech to parliament, without going into detail.

1300 GMT — Multiple deaths after Russian missile strike in eastern Ukraine

At least 16 people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the Russian attack, killing more than a dozen, including a child, and wounded many more.

Zelenskyy said that a market, shops and a pharmacy had been hit in the eastern city close to the battlefield.

"This Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelenskyy said.

The attack coincided with a visit to Kiev by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Local media described it as a missile attack.

1258 GMT — Romania: Drone pieces from Russian attacks in Ukraine found

Romania's defence minister said that pieces apparently of a drone from Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine's port on the Danube River have been found on the territory of his country. Romania is a NATO member.

Angel Tilvar, the minister, told local news channel Antena 3 CNN that parts of what was most likely a drone were discovered in the eastern Tulcea county, an area of the Danube that forms a natural border between Romania and war-torn Ukraine.

"I confirm that in this area, pieces that may be of a drone were found," he said, adding that the pieces did not pose a threat.

It's unclear if Romania has determined when or from where the drone was launched. There has been a series of recent attacks by Russia on Danube ports in Ukraine, which are close to Romania, a NATO member since 2004.

Tilvar's comments come after Romania’s Ministry of National Defence "categorically denied" claims made on Monday by the spokesperson of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleg Nikolenko, who said that Shahed drones launched by Russia on Sunday night fell and exploded on Romanian territory.

1237 GMT — Ukraine parliament approves Umerov as new defence minister

Ukraine's newly appointed Defence Minister Rustem Umerov vowed to recapture all territory under Russian military control, in his first comments in the new role.

Lawmakers had earlier approved Umerov, a Crimean Tatar, as Kiev's new defence minister after his name was put forward by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I will do everything possible and impossible for the victory of Ukraine - when we liberate every centimetre of our country and every one of our people," Umerov said in a post on social media.

"We will return normal and dignified life to Ukrainian cities, which are unfortunately temporarily occupied.

1143 GMT — Top EU court dismisses sanctions appeal by Russia's Timchenko

The European Union's top court dismissed in first instance an appeal against sanctions by Gennady Timchenko, a Russian tycoon and a long-time ally of President Vladimir Putin, blacklisted following Moscow's 2022 attack against Ukraine.

The EU's General Court, the first instance at the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), also dismissed similar appeals by Timchenko's wife, Elena, as well as Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky and his wife Galina.

The rulings can be appealed to the CJEU's highest instance.

1135 GMT — Poland places orders for $23.8B in weapons purchases

Poland has placed a purchase order for nearly $24 billion in weapons to increase security amid regional tensions following a Russia-Ukraine war, with Warsaw openly supporting Kiev and its neighbour Belarus siding with Moscow.

Warsaw has ordered a massive new armament package worth 100 billion Polish zloty (approximately $23.8 billion), local media reported on Tuesday.

The package was signed by Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak at the 31st International Defense Industry Exhibition in the southern city of Kielce and includes air-defence systems, anti-ship missile systems, and drones, the state-run PAP news agency reported.

0901 GMT — Danish PM addresses Ukraine lawmakers after F-16 pledge: MP

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen addressed the Ukrainian parliament on a visit to Kiev after pledging to supply Ukraine with 19 F-16 fighter jets.

"Thank you for the F-16s," lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak wrote on social media after the prime minister announced the donation last month.

0823 GMT —Blinken in Kiev, to announce billion dollars in aid

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kiev on an unannounced visit, where he was due to announce more than a billion dollars in fresh aid to Ukraine.

"We expect the secretary to be able to announce more than a billion dollars in new US funding for Ukraine during the course of this visit," a senior US State Department official said en route to Kiev.

The State Department said Blinken had arrived in the Ukrainian capital and was greeted by US ambassador Bridget Brink.

Blinken is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the ongoing counteroffensive and reconstruction efforts.

Washington officials said possible alternative export routes for Ukrainian grain will also be discussed following Russia’s exit from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and its frequent bombardment of port facilities in the Odessa region from where most grain is transported abroad.

More updates 👇

0608 GMT — One killed in Russian drone attacks on port district: Ukrainian governor

One person was killed in Russian drone attacks on a port district in Ukraine's southwestern Odessa region, the regional governor said.

The night-time attacks lasted three hours and targeted the Izmail district, Oleg Kiper said on Telegram.

The Danube river port of Izmail, which borders NATO member Romania, has become a main export route for Ukrainian products following Russia's withdrawal from a Türkiye- and UN-brokered grain deal in July.

"Unfortunately, one person died," said Kiper, adding that it was an agricultural worker who was seriously injured and died in hospital.

0408 GMT — Moscow downs drone in Bryansk region; Kiev reports Russian raid

Ukraine's air defence systems were engaged in repelling a Russian air attack on Kiev, the capital's military administration has said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters' witnesses heard several blasts which sounded like air defence systems being deployed.

All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts as of 0550 am [0250 GMT].

0100 GMT — Russia says downed drone in Bryansk region

The Russian Defence Ministry has said its air defence systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched drone just before midnight over the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine.

The ministry did not say in its statement, posted on the Telegram messaging app, if there were any casualties or damage.

Reuters news agency could not independently verify the report.

2258 GMT — UK 'to ban' Russia's Wagner Group as 'terrorist' organisation

Britain is to ban Russian mercenary Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation, media reports said, quoting Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

The UK was set to make the Wagner Group a "proscribed" organisation under anti-terror laws, putting it on a par with Daesh and al Qaeda, a report in the Daily Mail said.

"Wagner is a violent and destructive organisation which has acted as a military tool of Vladimir Putin's Russia overseas," the newspaper quoted Braverman as saying.

"While Putin's regime decides what to do with the monster it created, Wagner's continuing destabilising activities only continue to serve the Kremlin's political goals."

The group's operations in Ukraine, the Middle East and Africa "are a threat to global security," she said.

Draft measures to ban the Wagner Group under the act will be laid in Parliament, the reports said.

For our live updates from Tuesday (September 5), click here.