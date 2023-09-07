The PKK/YPG terror group has targeted a mosque in the Ulashli village of Al Bab district in northern Syria using rocket launchers.

The homes of civilians were damaged and approximately 200 families had to migrate to the centre of the district, but no casualties were reported in the terrorist attack on Thursday, according to local sources.

A resident, who gave his name only as Abdullah, said the Omar bin Khattab Mosque was damaged during the attack.

“Ninety percent of the civilians in the village had to leave their homes towards Al Bab centre,” he said.

Later on Thursday, local sources said one civilian was killed and three others were injured in another attack by the PKK/YPG terrorist group when they carried out an attack on the Qabasin town of the Al Bab district in the Al Uraymah region.

The terrorists again attacked with heavy weapons according to the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to security reasons.

The Al Bab district centre was cleared of the Daesh terror group during Türkiye's Euphrates Shield Operation in February 2017.

Turmoilin Deir Ezzor

The PKK/YPG also detained eight young Arab tribe members in the Azma village in the west of Deir Ezzor. Their fates remain unknown.

The action by the terror group came in response to the recent fight Arabic tribes are carrying out in eastern Syria to liberate villages from the PKK/YPG, according to residents.

Arab tribes launched operations on August 27 against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Deir Ezzor district of Aleppo.

A total of 33 villages have been liberated from PKK/YPG occupation in the rural areas of the Deir Ezzor, Raqqa and Hasakah provinces and the Manbij district of Aleppo.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.