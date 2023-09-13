CULTURE
3 MIN READ
US news outlet looking for 'Taylor Swift reporter'
Reporter will chronicle biggest moments on next portions of Taylor Swift's tour, offering readers of USA Today, The Tennessean and more than 200 local news sources an inside view, says an ad posted by Gannett's career site.
US news outlet looking for 'Taylor Swift reporter'
The hugely popular Swift, 33, is expected to set a record for the first billion-dollar tour thanks to her career-spanning Eras Tour. / Photo: AFP
September 13, 2023

Many music reporters pass their days immersed in the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, but one US news outlet said it's hiring a journalist dedicated solely to the pop titan.

Gannett's career site now includes a job post seeking a "Taylor Swift reporter" for the Tennessean and USA Today outlets.

"The successful candidate is a driven, creative and energetic journalist able to capture the excitement around Swift's ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career," the post said on Tuesday.

"We are looking for a journalist with a voice  – but not a bias  –  able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms."

"This reporter will chronicle the biggest moments on the next portions of Taylor Swift's tour, offering readers of USA Today, The Tennessean and more than 200 local news sources an inside view," the post added.

RelatedMTV Europe Music Awards: all the winners from the big night

'Swift, and Swift alone'

Gannett — which owns the national newspaper USA Today as well as many local newspapers — has slashed jobs repeatedly over the past several years across local markets.

In December, it laid off six percent of its news division.

Now it's seeking an "experienced" and "video-forward" journalist who is also "an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro" to cover Swift — and Swift alone.

The salary range is wide — between $21.63 and $50.87 per hour — and requires international travel.

The hugely popular Swift, 33, is expected to set a record for the first billion-dollar tour thanks to her career-spanning Eras Tour.

Along with several new albums in recent years, she has been re-recording her earlier work to resounding success.

Still, it's rare for an outlet to dedicate a reporter to one personality, particularly if they aren't a senior government official or head of state.

RelatedTaylor Swift makes US song chart history with ‘Midnights’
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us