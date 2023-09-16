TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye awaits response on 4-way talks about Azerbaijan's Karabakh: Erdogan
Türkiye conveyed proposal for a trilateral meeting on Karabakh region with Azerbaijan and Armenia, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a news conference in Istanbul ahead of his departure for UN General Assembly meeting in New York.
Türkiye awaits response on 4-way talks about Azerbaijan's Karabakh: Erdogan
On Türkiye's EU accession process, Turkish President Erdogan said Ankara would evaluate recent developments and "can part ways with the EU if necessary." / Photo: AA
September 16, 2023

Türkiye has extended a proposal to lead three-way talks about Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, involving those two countries and neighbouring Armenia, while also expressing readiness for four-way discussions that would include Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We conveyed our proposal for a trilateral meeting under our leadership to them (Azerbaijan and Armenia). Beyond the trilateral approach, we also made a quadrilateral proposal," Erdogan said at a news conference in Istanbul on Saturday ahead of his departure for next week's UN General Assembly meeting in New York.

"There has been no response yet," he said of the four-way proposal, noting that he would discuss the matter with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

On Türkiye's EU accession process, Erdogan said Ankara would evaluate recent developments. "After these evaluations, we can part ways with the EU if necessary."

The EU is "trying to break away" from Ankara, he said on the European Parliament's 2022 report about Türkiye.

On Sweden's NATO membership bid, he said that if terrorists were being allowed to hold demonstrations under police protection in the Scandinavian country, this showed that Stockholm was failing to "fulfil its duties" under an agreement with Ankara to greenlight its accession to the alliance.

RelatedTerror group PKK backers in Sweden launch new provocation targeting Türkiye
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us