Kenyan President William Ruto has strongly criticised the UN Security Council for what he perceived as its "ineffectiveness" and absence of democratic principles.

Speaking at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Thursday, he called for fundamental reform of the Security Council, emphasising the need for inclusivity and proactivity in order to prevent conflicts and rapidly resolve ongoing international crises.

Ruto's criticism came a few days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the UN Security Council no longer works to ensure global security but has instead become an arena for its five permanent member states to engage in strategic confrontations.

Ruto asserted that the world's peace and security systems have, in many instances, failed.

“Moments like now place the nature and purpose of multilateralism under sharp scrutiny for history's honest examination and judgment,” he said.

"If any confirmation was ever needed that the United Nations Security Council is dysfunctional, undemocratic, non-inclusive and unrepresentative and therefore incapable of delivering meaningful progress in our world as presently constituted, the rampant impunity of certain actors on the global scene settles that matter.”

Ruto's address drew attention to the pressing issue of the Security Council's effectiveness, a matter that has long been debated within the international community.

He expressed his deep concern about the Council's inability to fulfil its core mandate, particularly in preventing conflicts and maintaining global peace.

"The failure of peace and security systems, inadequate development and limited climate action amidst technological advancement and enormous wealth has left us in a state of paralysis and during one of the darkest periods of human existence," he added.

Ruto told world leaders that the world is headed in a most undesirable direction, noting that multilateralism has been failed by abuse of trust, negligence and impunity by the international community.

As the president concluded his address, he urged the international community to engage in a constructive dialogue aimed at revitalizing the United Nations and ensuring that it remains a beacon of hope for global peace and stability.

While some nations enjoy permanent seats at the UN Security Council, Africa continues its quest for equitable representation on the global stage.

Zimbabwe calling for reforms

Zimbabwe’s president also told the 78th session of the General Assembly that there is an urgent need to establish a fair and inclusive global security architecture.

Addressing the delegates, Emmerson Mnangagwa said inclusive global security is urgent for sustainable development.

“The maintenance of peace and security should not be the preserve of the privileged few. Zimbabwe reaffirms the calls by Africa for the reform of the UN Security Council in line with the Ezulwini Consensus,” he said.

The president criticised Western countries for their ulterior actions in Africa.

“We strongly condemn tendencies by some powerful countries who preach peace, human rights and democracy and yet clandestinely fund conflicts and unconstitutional change of governments for their own narrow interests,” he said.

“We further condemn the use of unilateral and illegal sanctions as a foreign policy tool at the disposal of some powerful nations, such as those sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe and Cuba.”

Zimbabwe for decades has rallied for support to have sanctions against the country lifted by the European Union and the US.

The southern African country was slapped with economic sanctions in 2000 for implementing its controversial land reform policy which allowed the government to seize farms from white farmers and redistribute them to Black Zimbabweans.

However, President Mnangagwa told the UN delegates that the sanctions were illegal.

Over the years, African nations have emphasised the importance of equitable representation on the international stage, underlining the need for the Council to better reflect the diverse voices and perspectives of the African continent and the broader global community.

Africa has steadfastly championed its demand for a permanent seat within the UN Security Council, a cause that has been tirelessly pursued since 2005.