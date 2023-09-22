TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM meets with US secretary of state for key discussions
The 35-minute exchange of views between the two diplomats highlights both nations' commitment to taking "concrete and constructive steps" towards enhancing their diplomatic ties and cooperative efforts.
Turkish FM meets with US secretary of state for key discussions
Turkish top diplomat Fidan is in New York as part of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, during which he has engaged in numerous bilateral meetings with his counterparts to address global issues. / Photo: AA
September 22, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York, discussing a range of issues, including bilateral relations and the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The closed-door meeting occurred on Friday at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly.

According to diplomatic sources, the meeting involved an exchange of views on "concrete and constructive steps" that can be taken in the near future to enhance the relations between the two countries.

Additionally, the discussion encompassed topics such as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Sweden's NATO membership, and the recent developments in Karabakh.

The meeting lasted for 35 minutes.

In a statement, the State Department said Blinken met with Fidan "to emphasize the importance of the US-Türkiye relationship and express his strong support for increased economic and bilateral collaboration."

Blinken also underscored the necessity of ratifying Sweden's NATO accession as soon as possible, Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in the statement.

The US diplomat thanked Türkiye for its ongoing efforts to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative and "encouraged support for efforts to end hostilities and prevent a deterioration of the humanitarian situation" in Karabakh, said Miller.

RelatedTurkic States' top diplomats discuss key regional issues in New York
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us