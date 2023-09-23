WORLD
Thousands rally in London, calling for UK to rejoin the European Union
The National Rejoin March movement supports the idea of the United Kingdom rejoining the European Union, which it exited after the 2016 Brexit referendum.
The protesters were carrying EU flags and wearing hats and t-shirts which also featured the EU flag. / Photo: AFP
September 23, 2023

Thousands of anti-Brexit protesters on Saturday gathered in the British capital to call for rejoining the European Union.

Organised by the National Rejoin March (NRM) on Saturday near Hyde Park, thousands of people marched toward Parliament Square and demanded "we want our star back."

The protesters were carrying EU flags and wearing hats and t-shirts which also featured the EU flag. They were also carrying banners that called on the government to resign.

Protesters also brandished placards reading "The road to rejoin the EU starts here", and "rejoin, rejoice".

Several motorists also beeped their horns in support of the march.

Mike Galsworthy, the head of the European Movement UK who also attended the march, said that Brexit is a betrayal of the working class and lower-middle-class workers in fishing, farming etc.

RelatedEU, UK remain committed to post-Brexit agreement

Motivation for the march

Peter Corr, leader and co-founder of NRM, said he decided to organise the march as it "felt like everyone had given up" on the cause.

"Brexit was a huge mistake, we’re all –– especially working class and poorer people –– paying for it and we need to do something about it," Corr, a lorry driver from the central English city of Derby, told the domestic PA news agency.

Protester Rachel Ashley, wearing over-sized star-shaped glasses, told AFP she was "just absolutely furious" about Brexit.

"I know people who are utterly mortified. They are so deeply ashamed... They've been played for fools," she said.

In the referendum held in the UK in 2016, a majority (51.89 percent) voted in favour of the withdrawal of the country from the EU.

After the Brexit withdrawal agreement signed by the representatives of Britain and the EU on Jan. 24, 2020, the UK officially withdrew from the EU on Jan. 31, 2020.

RelatedSunak's Brexit deal clears Commons vote despite Tory revolt
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
