WORLD
3 MIN READ
Asian Games' first-ever eSports gold goes to hosts China
eSports medals are up for grabs in seven gaming titles, including Arena of Valor, League of Legends and EA Sports FC Online.
Asian Games' first-ever eSports gold goes to hosts China
Gold medallists Xu Bicheng, Sun Linwei, Luo Siyuan, Lin Heng, Jiang Tao, Chi Xiaoming for the "Arena of Valor" Asian Games version final match. / Photo: AFP
September 26, 2023

Hosts China won the Asian Games' first-ever gold in eSports in a landmark for gaming, beating Malaysia 2-0 in the smartphone game Arena of Valor.

ESports is making its debut as a medal event at the Games in Hangzhou, seen as a major step towards the Olympics one day.

Medals are up for grabs in seven gaming titles, including Arena of Valor, League of Legends and EA Sports FC Online.

In the fantasy-themed Arena of Valor, players take on virtual avatars, each with different traits and strengths, and work together with teammates to destroy enemy towers before reaching the ultimate target, the opposing team's crystal.

"Being able to stand on the podium, I felt very honoured and proud," Chinese player Jiang Tao told reporters after his team's historic victory on Tuesday.

"Everyone performed really well today," he said of his teammates.

RelatedFirst gold medal of Asian Games goes to China

'We felt nervous'

Emotions were high at the packed 4,500-capacity Hangzhou Esports Center, where the crowd was dominated by China fans.

The young spectators waved flags and banners in support of the host country, as well as photos of their favourite players.

"Chinese eSports, step onstage and create legends!" one banner read.

Team China stepped out on to the stage to roars, while Malaysia were greeted with polite applause.

China immediately outpaced Malaysia in destroying enemy towers in the first round of the best-of-three match, putting the Southeast Asian team on the defensive.

Players sat almost perfectly still in rows of gaming chairs onstage, only moving their hands rapidly to control their on-screen "heroes".

"We felt nervous but we have tried our best to play a good game," Malaysia's Lai Chia Chien said.

Underlining just how popular it is, eSports is the only competition at the Games where tickets were allocated through an initial online lottery, before being opened up last week for direct purchase.

Thailand nabbed the sport's first-ever Asian Games medal earlier in the day, beating Vietnam to win Arena of Valor bronze.

"I'm playing for my country and I'm so excited to win a medal for my country," Thai player Kawee Wachiraphas said.

Chinese eSports fan and spectator Gong Lin told AFP news agency before the match she had faith the home team would win, especially because of their captain Luo Siyuan.

"I have a lot of confidence in him particularly," she said.

RelatedThe 19th Asian Games begin in China with grand opening ceremony
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us