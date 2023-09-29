There are rock stars, and then there is Ringo Starr — drummer for the Beatles, award-winning soloist, photographer, narrator, actor, and activist.

To call him prolific would almost shortchange his accomplishments. But it also feels right. “Rewind Forward,” out October 13, is his fourth extended play release in three years.

“I’ve loved EPs since they first came out in the ’60s,” he says of the format. “And then I heard the kids are making EPs and thought, ‘That’s good!’” He is 83.

The title is a classic “Ringoism,” as John Lennon used to refer to his malapropisms, an unusual phrase ripped from the same mind that came up with “A Hard Day’s Night” and “Tomorrow Never Knows.”

Assigning profundity to it came later. “I think it means that, you know, you’re sitting still for a while. You rewind and you find out ‘I was a much better person then,’ or ‘this was working for me better then,’ he says. You don’t have to ever live in the past, but just check it occasionally.”

“Of course, I’m making all this up," he jokes.

Spirit to move forward

Starr got a little help from his friends on the four-track EP, a collection of life-affirming songs co-penned by Starr’s engineer frequent co-writer Bruce Sugar, Steve Lukather of the All Starr Band, Toto’s Joe Williams, Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty’s Heartbreakers, and many more.

“Feeling the Sunlight” was written by Beatle Paul McCartney, who Starr says he “FaceTimes twice a month” and hangs out with whenever he is in London, or McCartney is in LA. “When he sent the track, he’d actually done the drums, so we had to take them off,” he says, laughing.

If there is a thematic throughline to “Rewind Forward,” or any of Starr’s solo work, it’s a kind of unrelenting optimism — that even in the most troubling circumstances, peace and love will see you through.

It's that spirit that has kept him moving forward. He's currently embarked on a fall tour, which began September 17th in Ontario, California, and ends next month in Thackerville, Oklahoma. It's a feat for a veteran performer when so many bands are embarking on farewell tours.

“A lot of people have said ‘That’s the last gig!’ And I say it after every tour and our children and my wife are fed up with me. ‘Oh, you said that last time,'" he jokes.

And yet, he continues to hit the road because he simply loves it: “I get everything I need.” More short collections are on the horizon, too.