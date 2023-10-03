WORLD
At least 40 people 'presumed dead' in Nigeria boat accident: official
The mishap took happened in northwest Nigeria's Kebbi state when a passenger boat capsized in strong currents, local officials said.
File: Boat accidents are common across Nigeria where locally-made boats are the major means of transportation.  Photo: AP  / AP
October 3, 2023

At least 40 people are missing and presumed to have drowned in northwest Nigeria's Kebbi state after a passenger boat capsized in strong currents, local officials said.

"We are still searching for 40 passengers with the help of local divers and believe they have drowned," said Bala Mohammed, the administrator of the Yauri district, where the accident happened on Monday.

"It is a difficult search due to the high water leveland strong currents as a result of the rainy season."

RelatedMore than 150 feared dead in Nigeria boat accident

Boat accidents are frequent on Nigeria's poorly regulated waterways due to overloaded boats, lack of maintenance and poor safety, particularly in the annual rainy season when rivers and lakes swell and flood.

Last month at least 24 bodies were recovered and 50 went missing when a boat ferrying more than 100 farmers across the Niger River in Niger state capsized, officials said.

Two days earlier 10 people drowned while three went missing when a boat ferrying traders overturned in a lake in northeastern Adamawa state, according to emergency officials.

SOURCE:AFP
