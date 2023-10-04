Twenty Democratic US senators have expressed support for a possible US-brokered Israel-Saudi Arabia normalisation agreement, stressing in their letter to President Joe Biden the deal must include "clearly defined and enforceable provisions" to achieve the option of two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict.

The agreement should also ensure that there be "equal measures of dignity and security" for both Israelis and Palestinians, said the letter sent to Biden on Wednesday.

"This should include, among other measures, a commitment by Israel not to annex any or all of the West Bank; to halt [illegal] settlement construction and expansion; to dismantle illegal outposts [including those that have been retroactively 'legalised']; and to allow the natural growth of Palestinian towns, cities and population centres and the ability to travel without interference between and among contiguous Palestinian areas," the senators demanded.

These elements are essential to any sustainable peace in the Middle East and to preserving Israel's own future as a Jewish and democratic state, they added.

Senators Chris Murphy, Chris Van Hollen, Dick Durbin, Peter Welch led 16 of their colleagues in a letter effort to President Biden.

Last month, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in an interview with Fox Newsthat the two sides are getting closer to an agreement, without providing much detail about the US-led negotiations.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's two holiest sites, has never recognised Israel and long insisted it would not do so without a just resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Riyadh did not join the Trump-administration-brokered 2020 Abraham Accords which saw Israel's Gulf neighbours Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as well as Morocco establish formal ties with Israel.

Key questions remain, especially what would the Saudi-Israel deal mean for the Palestinians and will it encourage more Muslim countries to follow suit.

Palestine has warned that it must be taken into account in any agreement, and it is unclear what concessions Israel's extreme-right government might be willing to make.

Analysts say Palestine is in a difficult position in relation to a Saudi-Israel deal and they are not likely to get much out of it.

Defence treaty with Saudi Arabia

The US senators, meanwhile, expressed concerns about reports that Riyadh is requesting a security guarantee from Washington in exchange for normalisation with Israel.

"Historically, security guarantees through defence treaties have only been provided to the closest of US allies: democracies that share our interests and our values," the Democratic lawmakers said.

Accusing Riyadh of "regularly" undermining US interests in the Middle East, the senators argued a high degree of proof would be required to show that a binding defence treaty with the regional power aligns with Washington's interests, "especially if such a commitment requires the US to deploy substantial new permanent resources to the region."

Noting that the Saudi government is reportedly seeking US support to develop a civilian nuclear programme and to purchase more advanced US weaponry, the senators said, "we should always maintain the high bar of the 'gold standard' 123 Agreement and insist on adherence to the Additional Protocol."

"And as the devastating war in Yemen has shown, the provision of more advanced weaponry to Saudi Arabia should be done with careful deliberation to ensure that such equipment only be used for truly defensive purposes and does not contribute to a regional arms race."

The letter comes as an Israeli minister hailed his country's "blossoming ties" with Saudi Arabia during a visit to Riyadh on Wednesday.

"We greatly appreciate the tireless efforts of the leaders of Saudi Arabia, and our prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for nurturing the blossoming ties between our nations," Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi told the meeting of the Universal Postal Union in Riyadh.

Karhi, who is leading a 14-member delegation to Riyadh, this week became the second Israeli cabinet member to formally visit the Saudi capital.