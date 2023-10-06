Goodnight, don’t let the bed bugs bite? Not in the City of Love it seems.

In recent days, footage of creeping bed bugs found everywhere from Paris metro carriages to cinema halls, Airbnb rentals, and hotel rooms has surfaced on social media platforms, such as TikTok, horrifying viewers everywhere.

Deputy mayor of Paris Emmanuel Gregoire has even said the infestation is “widespread” and that ”you can catch bed bugs from anywhere and bring them home,” while speaking to LCI, a French TV station.

Posts from Parisians and travellers alike depict skin-crawling infestations and bed bug bite marks, as well as bed bug survival guides. Some of the city’s commuters are even preferring to stand than sit on cushioned metro seats for fear of catching the blood-sucking, lentil-sized insects.

Paris Fashion Week, which recently concluded on October 3, has seen scores of designers, models, editors, stylists, and other industry people converge in the city for the semi-annual event — at the same time as the French capital’s bed bug outbreak.

This means attendees, as well as the usual Paris tourist crowd, may potentially carry back more than just the souvenirs they intended. Worry over the bedbug spread has gone up in recent weeks, especially because the city is due to host the Summer Olympics next year.

Speaking to CNBC, Jim Fredericks, who is an entomologist and senior vice president of public affairs at the US National Pest Management Association said: “Bed bugs are great ‘hitchhikers,’ allowing them to travel long distances with people ... France has seen a significant increase in visitors as a result of Fashion Week in recent weeks, which provides an ideal scenario for bed bugs to be transported from one location to the next.”

According to studies, bed bugs are becoming more resistant to pesticides used to get rid of them too. While bed bugs are not an uncommon occurrence in past years, experts say their building resistance to chemicals is giving rise to more outbreaks.

Bed bug infestations are difficult to eliminate, typically hiding in between cushions, seams of couches, curtains, mattresses, carpets, and more. They can also get into luggage and clothing, which is why high-traffic spaces such as hotels and rental accommodations are usually more susceptible to the tiny insects.

Recently, French television host Pascal Praud caused outrage, as the CNews presenter asked a pest expert whether the city’s bed bug infestation was “related to hygiene,” suggesting that there may be a link with immigrants who “do not have the same hygiene conditions” as those “on French soil.”

Praud said: "I will put all the questions on the table: There is a lot of migration these days."

The French government condemned Praud and his remarks, which also drew criticism on social media.

Bed bugs can invade spaces regardless of how clean or dirty they are. Simply coming into contact with them, whether it is from a hotel or public transportation, can allow the insects to hitch a ride into private belongings and homes.

Cases of bed bug infestations are becoming more commonly viewed as a potential public health concern. Typically feeding on human blood during the night, the bugs leave a red bite mark and can itch and swell. In some cases, they can also cause allergic reactions.

With higher population density and insecticide resistance, as well as increasing numbers of travellers, the French government is reportedly hosting emergency meetings to look into escalating numbers of bed bug cases.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Clement Beaune was quoted by France 24 as saying, “There is no resurgence of bed bugs” in transport.

Beaune told the state-owned international news network: “There is no increase in cases, no psychosis, no need for anxiety.

“It is taken seriously and each reported case receives a response and checks,” he said.