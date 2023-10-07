WORLD
October 7, 2023

In the latest string of attacks targeting Germany’s Muslim community, neo-Nazi extremists have attacked a mosque in the western German city of Siegburg.

The assailants first threw stones at the mosque and then entered the complex at around 11:10 p.m. local time (21:10 GMT), smashing doors and windows. They also left a flyer of the neo-Nazi group, Letzte Rettung Germania, before escaping, witnesses said.

The Turkish-Muslim group DITIB, which runs the Siegburg Mosque, condemned the attack, and called for stronger protection for the places of worship.

RelatedMosque vandalized by supporters of PKK terror group in Germany

Anti-Muslim violence is on rise

Germany is facing a rise in anti-Muslim racism and violence in recent years, fueled by the propaganda of far-right political parties and movements.

In the first half of 2023, police recorded 258 Islamophobic crimes, including attacks on mosques, cases of bodily harm, and threatening letters.

A country of more than 84 million, Germany has the second-largest Muslim population in Western Europe after France. It is home to more than 5 million Muslims, according to official figures.

RelatedAttacks on mosques in Germany spark concern as anti-Muslim hatred surges
