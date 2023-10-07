WORLD
3 MIN READ
In photos: Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas' unprecedented operation
Israel has launched deadly airstrikes on besieged Gaza after Hamas fighters attack Israeli towns.
In photos: Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas' unprecedented operation
Palestinian members of the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, who were killed in clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, and those wounded are removed from the area and brought to the Gaza. / Photo: AA
October 7, 2023

Israel launched deadly airstrikes on the besieged Palestinian territory of Gaza in which more than 200 people have been killed. The strikes come in response to a Hamas attack on Israeli border towns in which more than a hundred Israelis have lost their lives.

On early Saturday morning, the Palestinian group Hamas launched a major assault on Israel, marking one of its most significant attacks in decades.

Thousands of rockets were fired from Gaza into Israel, leaving behind columns of dark smoke. Palestinian fighters used various means, including motorcycles, trucks, and even paragliders, to infiltrate Israeli communities.

Reports indicate that over a hundred Israelis have lost their lives, and hundreds more have been injured. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared, "We are at war, not engaged in an operation or rounds of fighting—we are at war," as Israeli forces initiated airstrikes in Gaza.

Residents of Gaza are used to Israeli airstrikes and there are concerns of the conflict escalating as the Israeli forces use disproportionate firepower on the besieged Palestinian territory.

A heavily foritfied fence has sealed off Gaza from the Israeli territory and supply of essential medicines and food is often cut off.

The leader of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, stated that the assault was a response to the 16-year besiege of Gaza, Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank cities over the past year, military actions at Al Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, increased attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians, and the growth of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have persisted since before the nation's establishment in 1948, resulting in numerous casualties on both sides over the decades.

Violence has escalated notably this year, with the number of Palestinians— including civilians—killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank reaching its highest point in nearly two decades.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us