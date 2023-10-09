Thousands of pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters held mainly peaceful gatherings, however, there were a few small clashes, at a historic French plaza and outside Israeli embassies in London and Athens, Greece.

UK's Metropolitan Police has said that Monday's events in central London have concluded with three arrests and further live arrest enquiries are underway.

Several thousand people rallied in Paris in support of Israel, marching to the Trocadero Plaza overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

The monument was lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag, with a white Star of David in the middle, in a gesture of solidarity announced by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

'Free Palestine'

In Athens, an estimated 250 people, mostly Palestinian expatriates and members of left-wing groups, held a peaceful protest outside the Israeli embassy to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans, while a strong police contingent blocked off access to the embassy building.

In London, hundreds chanted “Israel is a terrorist state” and “Free Palestine” and some waved signs calling for Israel to “end the occupation.”

Meanwhile, in the US, supporters of Israel and of the Palestinians held competing rallies in several cities, including in New York, where rival protesters shouted at each other near UN headquarters amid a massive police presence.