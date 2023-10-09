WORLD
2 MIN READ
US, Europe witness rival groups demonstrate over Gaza bombardments
Thousands of pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters held mostly peaceful rallies around the world in solidarity with their respective causes.
US, Europe witness rival groups demonstrate over Gaza bombardments
In London, hundreds chanted “Israel is a terrorist state” and “Free Palestine” and some waved signs calling for Israel to “end the occupation.” / Photo: Reuters
October 9, 2023

Thousands of pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters held mainly peaceful gatherings, however, there were a few small clashes, at a historic French plaza and outside Israeli embassies in London and Athens, Greece.

UK's Metropolitan Police has said that Monday's events in central London have concluded with three arrests and further live arrest enquiries are underway.

Several thousand people rallied in Paris in support of Israel, marching to the Trocadero Plaza overlooking the Eiffel Tower.

The monument was lit up in the colours of the Israeli flag, with a white Star of David in the middle, in a gesture of solidarity announced by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

RelatedUS should act responsibly, show 'broadmindedness': China's Xi

'Free Palestine'

In Athens, an estimated 250 people, mostly Palestinian expatriates and members of left-wing groups, held a peaceful protest outside the Israeli embassy to show solidarity with Palestinians.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted slogans, while a strong police contingent blocked off access to the embassy building.

In London, hundreds chanted “Israel is a terrorist state” and “Free Palestine” and some waved signs calling for Israel to “end the occupation.”

Meanwhile, in the US, supporters of Israel and of the Palestinians held competing rallies in several cities, including in New York, where rival protesters shouted at each other near UN headquarters amid a massive police presence.

RelatedFanatical Jews issue death threats to Al Aqsa Mosque imam Sheikh Sabri
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us