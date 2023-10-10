WORLD
2 MIN READ
Military strike on displaced people's camp in Myanmar kills 29
Colonel Naw Bu of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) reports casualties as KIA has clashed with the military for decades, with escalated conflict following Myanmar's military coup in 2021.
"We found 29 dead bodies including children and older people... 56 people were wounded," Colonel said. / Photo: Reuters
October 10, 2023

Twenty-nine people were killed and dozens wounded in a military strike on a camp for displaced people in northern Myanmar, a spokesman for an ethnic rebel group that controls the area has told.

The attack happened around 1700 GMT on Monday night, Colonel Naw Bu of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) has told.

"We found 29 dead bodies including children and older people... 56 people were wounded," he said, adding they were investigating what kind of strike had hit the camp.

"We did not hear any aircraft," he noted, saying they were looking at whether the military had used a drone to target the camp near Laiza town on the China border.

The KIA has clashed regularly with the military for decades, with heavy fighting erupting in the wake of the military's latest coup in 2021.

Myanmar military air strikes on a concert held by the KIA in October last year killed around 50 people and wounded 70.

Related'Unrelenting violence': UN slams Myanmar junta's civilian crackdown
SOURCE:AFP
