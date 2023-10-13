Friday, October 13, 2023

1905 GMT — At least 70 Palestinians were killed and 200 others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a convoy of displaced civilians heading from northern Gaza to south, according to the Gaza-based Palestinian Interior Ministry.

Iyad al Buzm, an Interior Ministry spokesman, told Al Jazeera that the convoy was targeted as around 150 civilians were making their way through Salah Aldin Street in the Al Zeytoun neighbourhood.

Al Buzm said that despite Israeli calls to find refuge in the southern part of Gaza, the bombings are still heard throughout the blockaded region.

1942 GMT — More than 600 children among 1,900 killed in Gaza: health ministry

Israeli strikes on Gaza since Hamas's deadly cross-border attack have killed at least 1,900 people, including 614 children, the Gaza's health ministry said.

Some 370 women were among those killed in the seven days of air strikes, the Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said.

It added that 7,696 people have been wounded.

1942 GMT — Saudi condemns displacement, attacks on civilians in Gaza

Saudi Arabia denounced the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and attacks on "defenceless civilians", its strongest language criticising Israel since the war broke out.

Riyadh "affirms its categorical rejection of calls for the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from Gaza, and its condemnation of the continued targeting of defenceless civilians there," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Thousands of Palestinians fled to southern Gaza in search of refuge after Israel called for over a million of them to evacuate the north of the blockaded enclave before an expected ground offensive.

1922 GMT — Israel's Gaza onslaught 'just the beginning': Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel's fierce bombardment of Gaza was "just the beginning" of his country's response to a Hamas onslaught that left 1,300 dead.

With tens of thousands of Israeli troops massed on the Gaza frontier, Netanyahu said in a televised address: "Our enemies have only just started paying the price. I cannot reveal what will happen, but I am telling you this is just the beginning."

Netanyahu spoke only hours after the Israeli military revealed that troops had carried out localised raids inside the besieged Palestinian territory over the past 24 hours as a prelude to an anticipated ground invasion.

1855 GMT — Gaza mass evacuation would be 'disastrous': WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said that a mass evacuation of northern Gaza would be "disastrous" for hospital patients, with hospitals in the south already at full capacity.

"The Palestinian Ministry of Health has informed WHO that it is impossible to evacuate vulnerable hospital patients without endangering their lives," the UN health agency said in a statement.

"Vulnerable patients include those who are critically injured or dependent on life support."

1846 GMT — UAE sends medical aid to Egypt intended for Gaza

The United Arab Emirates sent a plane carrying urgent medical aid to the Egyptian city of El Arish to be brought into Gaza through the Rafah crossing, Emirati state news agency WAM said.

The Gulf country's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also directed the provision of 50 million AED ($13.61 million) in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, WAM reported.

1818 GMT — UN calls for probe into killing of Reuters journalist in southern Lebanon

The UN expressed hope for an investigation into the killing of a journalist in an Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon.

In response to a question by Reuters' UN reporter about the killing of her colleague, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said: "All our deepest condolences to you and all of your colleagues at Reuters.

"This is yet another example of the daily dangers journalists face covering conflict throughout the world. And we do hope that there is an investigation as to exactly what happened," he said.

1723 GMT — White House: No sign other actors to join Israel-Hamas conflict

The White House said it has not seen any indications that other actors were considering joining and widening the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"We haven't seen any other external actor that has indicated a willingness or readiness to widen and deepen this conflict," White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

The comments came hours after Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem said that the group would not be swayed by calls for it to stay on the sidelines of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, saying the party was "fully ready" to contribute to the fighting.

1719 GMT — Berlin bans Palestinian keffiyeh scarves in schools

Berlin state authorities have banned the wearing of Palestinian keffiyeh scarves in schools, saying it could be a "threat to school peace."

“Any demonstrative behaviour or expression of opinion that can be understood as advocating or approving the attacks against Israel or supporting the terrorist organizations that carry them out, such as Hamas or Hezbollah, represents a threat to school peace in the current situation and is prohibited,” Education Senator Katharina Guenther-Wuensch said in a letter to schools.

1707 GMT —UN chief appeals for Israel to 'avert a humanitarian catastrophe'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for Israel to "avert a humanitarian catastrophe," after the Israeli army ordered more than one million people to evacuate north Gaza.

"The Secretary-General and his team have been working the phones. He's been in constant contact with Israeli authorities, urging them to avert a humanitarian catastrophe," spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

1651 GMT — South Africa condemns Israeli actions in Gaza

South Africa condemned Israel for blockading Gaza and denying food, water, electricity, and fuel to millions in the densely populated Palestinian enclave.

The Foreign Ministry, called the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), in a statement said it “condemns in the strongest possible terms Israel’s violation of the Geneva Conventions and the abandonment of International Humanitarian Law in Gaza.”

Pretoria said Israel’s announcement of giving 1.1 million residents just 24 hours to leave the northern half of Gaza to relocate to the south will lead to a humanitarian crisis.

“According to humanitarian organizations on the ground, there are not enough resources to host so many IDPs in other governorates – not enough shelter, aid or water,’’ the statement said.

1555 GMT — Blinken asks Israel to take 'every possible precaution' on Gaza civilians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel to avoid civilian deaths in Gaza, stepping up the tone after he backed reprisals against Hamas.

"We have urged the Israelis to use every possible precaution to avoid harm to civilians," Blinken told a news conference in Qatar.

1553 GMT — Qatar seeking to open humanitarian corridor so aid can reach Gaza: PM

Qatar is seeking to open a humanitarian corridor so aid can reach Gaza, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at a press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He called on partners especially the United States to save civilians from the consequences of the crisis.

1548 GMT — Egypt warns against Israeli call for Gaza residents to move south

Egypt's foreign ministry warned against calls from the Israeli army for more than one million of Palestinian residents in Gaza to leave their homes and head south.

Such a move would be a "grave violation" of international humanitarian law and expose the lives of Gaza residents to danger, the ministry said in a statement.

1537 GMT — Gaza siege 'clear-cut war crime': Human Rights Watch expert

Israel's siege on Gaza is a "clear-cut war crime," as starvation is used as a weapon in "warfare" and more than 2 million residents are subjected to collective punishment, according to a regional director for the Human Rights Watch (HRW).

In an interview with Anadolu, Ahmed Benchemsi, advocacy and communications director for HRW's Middle East and North Africa division, said the Israeli government was punishing the entire population after a surprise attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

"The siege is a clear-cut war crime. That is very simple and very clear," he said, adding that "crimes committed by a small minority, Hamas combatants, who did perpetrate war crimes as well, because killing civilians and abducting them and taking them as hostages is forbidden by the laws of war.

1533 GMT — Netherlands advises against any unnecessary travel to Lebanon

The Dutch government has warned its citizens against any unnecessary travel to Lebanon due to armed conflict in the region.

The Netherlands had earlier this week warned against travel to the south of Lebanon, near the volatile border with northern Israel, and now said it also advised against travel to the rest of Lebanon unless strictly necessary.

1458 GMT — Hamas launches longest-range missile attacking northern Israel

Hamas launched its longest-range missile reaching northern Israel before it was intercepted after sirens sounded in several northern areas.

“A missile was launched from Gaza towards the northern region of the country,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

“Air defence fighters succeeded in intercepting the missile,” it added.

1449 GMT— Hamas attack does not justify Gaza's destruction: Red Cross

The massive Hamas operation on Israel cannot justify the "limitless destruction" of Gaza, the Red Cross said, as it called for pauses in the fighting.

Its statement came as Israel's army warned residents in north Gaza to flee south ahead of an expected ground offensive.

"Nothing can justify the horrific attacks Israel suffered last weekend," said a statement from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

"But those attacks cannot in turn justify the limitless destruction of Gaza," it added.

1443 GMT — Israel shells South Lebanon after border fence blast

Israel shelled a border region in southern Lebanon, two Lebanese security sources said, after a blast occurred on the border fence, according to the Israeli army.

One of the security sources said the shelling followed an infiltration attempt from the Lebanese side of the border, while the Israeli army said it was responding to a blast that caused "light damage" to the border barrier.

"IDF (army) forces are currently responding with artillery fire towards Lebanese territory," the Israeli military said in a statement.

1431 GMT —Spain urges Europe to help stop ‘massacre’ in Gaza

Spain’s deputy prime minister Yolanda Diaz called on the international community to put pressure on Israel to avoid “a massacre” in Palestine's Gaza.

Her statement came after Israeli forces warned more than 1 million residents in the north of Gaza to move south within 24 hours.

“The international community cannot look the other way,” Diaz posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The EU must demand that Israel halt the plans that are causing a massacre.” Diaz is the head of Spain’s left-wing Sumar party, which is a junior partner in Spain’s acting coalition government.

She called on Spain and the EU “to urgently mobilise for peace.”

1427 GMT — Israel should allow humanitarian aid into Gaza through Egypt’s Rafah crossing: Erdogan

Israel should allow humanitarian aid into Gaza through Egypt's Rafah crossing, the Turkish president has said.

Speaking at the annual Türkiye-Africa Business and Economic Forum in Istanbul, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "The possibility that concerns us is that tension would increase and spread to the region."

"Mosques, hospitals, and civilian settlements are bombarded and we reject such attacks as I openly express," he added.

1426 GMT — Palestinian PM accuses Israel of 'genocide' in Gaza

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh accused Israel of committing "genocide" in its war in the blockaded Gaza.

"Our people in Gaza are going through genocide, and Gaza has become a disaster area," Shtayyeh told a press conference in Ramallah.

1406 GMT — Putin compares 'unacceptable' Gaza siege to Nazi blockade of Leningrad

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called Israel's siege of Gaza "unacceptable", comparing it to the Nazi blockade of Leningrad during World War II.

Israel is now about to do something that is "comparable to the siege of Leningrad during the Great Patriotic War," Putin told journalists in Kyrgyzstan.

"In my opinion, this is unacceptable," he said.

1359 GMT — Israeli military denies allegation it's using white phosphorus in Gaza

The Israeli military said it has made no use of white phosphorus in its Gaza war this week, in an apparent denial of a Human Rights Watch report.

"The current accusation made against the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) regarding the use of white phosphorus in Gaza is unequivocally false," it said in a statement.

1343 GMT — Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza reaches 1,799

The number of Palestinians killed from a massive Israeli air campaign against Gaza has risen to 1,799, the Health Ministry has said.

At least 6,612 people were wounded in the bombardment since Saturday, including 1,644 children and 1,005 women, the ministry said in a statement.

1324 GMT — Swiss foreign minister says Israel's reaction should be 'proportionate'

Switzerland's foreign minister said that Israel had the right to defend itself following an operation by Hamas but said its response should be "proportionate", at a briefing where he also confirmed the death of a Swiss-Israeli national.

"What we are doing is calling for international humanitarian law to be respected while recognising Israel's legitimate right to defence," Ignazio Cassis told a news briefing in response to a question about a possible ground invasion of Gaza.

"They need to find a proportionate response," he said.

1258 GMT — Israeli fire kills 9 in occupied West Bank as Palestinians rally for Gaza: ministry

At least nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire across the occupied West Bank during rallies in solidarity with war-battered Gaza, the Palestinian health ministry said.

AFP news agency correspondents and a security official reported clashes in Ramallah, Nablus, Tulkarm, Hebron and other cities and towns across the occupied West Bank.

By Friday afternoon, the ministry reported "nine martyrs by occupation (Israeli) bullets in the West Bank" and some 130 wounded across multiple locations, some critically.

1235 GMT — Israeli army declares town near border with Lebanon as 'closed military zone'

The Israeli army declared the Metula town near the border with Lebanon as a "closed military zone" amid the rise of tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.

The Israeli Army Radio clarified the measure by saying that it is applied to sections of the town near the Lebanon border fence.

It added that the step was taken as a "precautionary measure" based on the security assessment of the situation.

1228 GMT —Israeli forces using white phosphorus artillery in Gaza - Amnesty

Amnesty International said its Crisis Evidence Lab has verified that Israeli military units striking Palestine's Gaza are equipped with white phosphorus artillery rounds.

"We are investigating what appears to be the use of white phosphorus in Gaza, including in a strike near a hotel on the beach in Gaza City," the rights group said in a statement.

The statement came hours after Human Rights Watch (HRW) late Thursday said it verified videos showing multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over Gaza and Lebanon on October10-11.

1226 GMT — US ready to send more military aid to Israel, says Austin

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the Pentagon was ready to deploy more military aid to Israel as Israeli forces prepare for a likely invasion of Gaza in response to an operation by Hamas.

Austin said that munitions, air defence capabilities and other equipment and resources were "rapidly flowing" to Washington's closest Middle Eastern ally.

"The US Department of Defence stands fully ready to deploy additional assets if necessary," Austin told a news conference in Tel Aviv with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant.

1150 GMT — Arab League urges UN chief to prevent evacuation of Gaza residents

The Arab League urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intervene to prevent the evacuation of Gaza residents.

The appeal by the Arab League Secretary-General Ahmad Aboul Gheit to Guterres comes following the Israeli army’s demand to relocate the entire population from Gaza and its northern parts towards the south of Gaza.

Aboul Gheit described the Israeli move as "a war crime that Israel plans to commit as part of its shameful bloody campaign against the Gaza Strip."

"The Arab League secretary-general stressed the Israeli evacuation plan "will lead to unlimited suffering for our Palestinian brothers in Gaza."

1142 GMT — Blinken seeks Arab pressure on Hamas as Israel readies Gaza invasion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a tour of six Arab capitals to build pressure on Hamas while Israel readies invasion of Gaza following the fighters' attack.

The top US diplomat spent a morning in Amman huddled with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.

He will head later Friday to Qatar and then Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, before heading in the coming days to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, officials said.

Blinken spent Thursday in Tel Aviv where he promised unwavering solidarity to US ally Israel after the surprise October 7 operation by Hamas.

1141 GMT — Hezbollah says 'prepared' for action against Israel when time comes

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said it would be "fully prepared" to join its ally Hamas in the war against Israel when the time is right.

Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem spoke as Hamas and Israel traded heavy fire for a seventh day after Hamas fighters started an operation in Israel on Saturday.

"We, as Hezbollah, are contributing to the confrontation and will (continue) to contribute to it within our vision and plan," Qassem told a pro-Palestinian rally in Beirut's southern suburbs.

"We are fully prepared, and when the time comes for action, we will take it," he said.

1051 GMT — Israel death toll in war with Hamas rises to over 1,300: army

More than 1,300 people have been killed in Israel since Hamas unleashed a massive operation from the blockaded Gaza, the army said, raising an earlier toll by 100.

Over 3,200 other people had been wounded, the Israeli army said on X, formerly Twitter, while families of 120 hostages have been contacted since the operation at dawn on Saturday that spiralled into all-out war.

1017 GMT — Forced transfer of Gaza population 'a crime': Arab League

Israel's order to Palestinians to evacuate the north of blockaded Gaza is a "forced transfer" that constitutes "a crime", Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit has said.

The secretary general of the pan-Arab body, in a letter sent to UN chief Antonio Guterres, also accused Israel of carrying out "an atrocious act of revenge... punishing helpless civilians in Gaza" rather than a "planned or studied military operation" on uprooting Hamas fighters over their deadly attacks on Israel.

1016 GMT — Putin: Gaza ground operation would lead to 'unacceptable' civilian toll

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that an expected Israel ground offensive in Gaza would lead to "unacceptable" civilian casualties.

"The use of heavy machinery in residential areas is a complex matter fraught with grave consequences," Putin said in televised remarks, "most importantly, the civilian casualties will be absolutely unacceptable."

Russia has been carrying out what Moscow calls a military operation in Ukraine since February 2022, during which thousands of civilians are estimated to have died after strikes hit numerous residential areas across the country.

"The most important thing now is to stop the bloodshed," Putin said, adding his country was "ready to coordinate with all constructive partners."

1005 GMT — Palestine says hospital evacuations 'impossible': WHO

Palestinian officials have told WHO that it would be impossible to move vulnerable hospital patients to the southern Gaza, the UN health body has said.

Israel has given Palestinians 24 hours to leave northern Gaza ahead of an expected ground offensive in Gaza.

The two major hospitals in the north of Gaza had already exceeded their combined 760-bed capacity, "and the hospitals in the south of Gaza are overflowing", WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters in Geneva.

"With ongoing airstrikes, civilians have no safe place left to go.

1004 GMT — Israel drops flyers, asks Gaza residents to flee 'immediately'

The Israeli military dropped flyers on Palestine's Gaza, warning residents to flee "immediately" to the south, as a ground invasion in the besieged enclave appeared imminent.

"Evacuate your homes immediately and go south of Wadi Gaza," read flyers dropped by drones and seen by the AFP news agency.

A map featured on the flyers showed an arrow pointing south across a line in central Gaza.

The message signed by the Israeli military ordered residents to "evacuate public shelters in Gaza City".

0904 GMT — Israel's army reports 258 soldiers killed since Hamas attack

At least 258 Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting against Palestinian fighters since Hamas attacked Israel, the army has said. "The bereaved families of 258 fallen soldiers have been formally notified," army spokesman Daniel Hagari told a press briefing, revising up an earlier toll of 169 slain troops.

0501 GMT — Hamas asks Gaza residents to ignore Israeli army call to relocate

The Hamas media office in Gaza has called on residents to ignore Israel’s call to move the entire population in the northern part of the besieged enclave to southern areas.

“The occupation is trying to broadcast and pass some false propaganda news in various ways, aiming to create confusion among residents and harm the cohesion of our internal front,” the office said in a statement.

"Among these attempts is what is being said about asking some employees of international institutions to go to the south," it said.

The Israeli army informed the UN “that the entire population of Gaza north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within the next 24 hours,” UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement late Thursday.

The statement came amid Israeli reports saying the Israeli army is ready to launch a ground offensive in Gaza and is awaiting approval at the political level.

The government office called on residents "not to deal with these attempts that come within the framework of psychological warfare," adding "the crews of these institutions are still in place."

0245 GMT — Israel warning to Gaza residents

The United Nations has said it has been told by the Israeli military that some 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza should relocate to the blockaded enclave's south within the next 24 hours.

"The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation," he said.

Dujarric said the order by the Israeli military also applied to all UN staff and those sheltered in UN facilities, including schools, health centres and clinics.

0100 GMT —Hamas civilian member pledges protection to Israeli captives

A prominent civilian member of Hamas has defended the group's strike on Israel in a video released by the group and decried the civilian killings in besieged Gaza from the seven days of Israeli air strikes that have followed.

Basem Naim, a physician and former Hamas government minister, said in the "swift collapse" of the Israeli military on Saturday, "chaos prevailed, and civilians found themselves in the middle of the confrontation" between Israeli and Hamas fighters.

Naim said the 150 captives taken back into Gaza would be treated according to religious values and international laws.

"At the same time, we are really worried … they might be the victims of the Israeli army bombardment, like our people," he said.

He added that Hamas would not consider freeing the captives until Israel stopped its bombardment.

2200 GMT — Iran warns of reaction to Israeli 'crimes' as toll rises in Gaza

Iran's foreign minister, whose government supports Hamas, has warned opening a "new front" against Israel would depend on Israel's actions in blockaded Gaza.

Although Tehran has been a long-term backer of Hamas, Iranian officials have been adamant that the country had no involvement in Saturday's blitzkrieg against its arch enemy Israel.

Hossein Amirabdollahian said that the continuation of crimes against Palestinians will receive a response from "the rest of the axis" and Israel will be responsible for the consequences.

The Iranian minister said the displacement of Palestinians and cutting water and electricity to Gaza are considered war crimes.

"Some Western officials have questioned if there is an intention to open a new front against the Zionist entity. Of course, in light of the continuation of these circumstances that are war crimes," he said, speaking through a translator, on television upon his arrival in Beirut.

"The continuation of war crimes against Palestine and Gaza will receive a response from the rest of the axis. And naturally, the Zionist entity and its supporters will be responsible for the consequences of that," Amirabdollahian said.

Meanwhile, about 53 Palestinians were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli attack on homes in number of areas of besieged Gaza, Anadolu Agency, citing medical and security sources, reported.

2340 GMT — More than 423,000 people displaced in Gaza: UN

More than 423,000 people have now been forced to flee their homes in Gaza, the United Nations said, as heavy Israeli bombardments continue to hit the Palestinian enclave.

As of late Thursday, the number of displaced people in Gaza had risen by an additional 84,444 people and reached 423,378, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement.

2100 GMT — About 500 Gaza children among 1,537 killed in Israeli strikes

Gaza's Health Ministry has said that 1,537 Palestinians, including 500 children and 276 women, were killed and 6,612 were wounded in ongoing Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military bombarded a residential building in the densely populated Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, killing at least 45 people and wounding dozens more, Gaza's Interior Ministry said as fighting reached its seventh day.

The air strike hit the Shihab family house at the centre of the Jabaliya camp, Interior Ministry spokesperson Eyad Bozum told The Associated Press.

The house was packed with dozens of relatives at the time of the air strike, Bozum said.

Some family members had fled heavy bombing from other parts of besieged Gaza and taken refuge there.

The jump in the death toll comes as Palestinians report heavy Israeli air strikes across besieged Gaza, with bombardment on residential buildings in densely populated city districts and refugee camps killing many family members at a time in their homes.

At least 1,300 Israelis have been killed and 3,300 wounded since Palestinian Hamas group launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood on Saturday.

2100 GMT — Israel tells citizens abroad to avoid pro-Palestine demonstrations

Israel's Foreign Ministry has warned Israelis abroad to avoid demonstrations said to have been called for Palestinians in cities around the world, saying they could become violent.

In a joint statement with Israel's National Security Council, the Foreign Ministry said that there is a concern that Israelis or Jews could be targeted during the protests.

The ministry statement said protests are expected on Friday and urged Israelis to be cautious.

2100 GMT — US and Qatar agree to not act on any Iranian request to access funds

The US and Qatar have agreed not to act on any Iranian request to access $6 billion in funds that were transferred from South Korea after a blanket waiver by President Joe Biden's administration meant to clear the way for the release of five Americans held by Iran, a US official said.

The move stops short of freezing the funds.

Under the terms of the agreement, the funds must be requested by Iran and can go only for humanitarian purposes.

The Americans were released last month.

The official was not authorised to speak publicly about the agreement and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The funding has been a concern as questions mount about Iran's influence or role in the Hamas attack on Israel, though the White House says it has not uncovered information that Iran was directly involved in the operation.

2200 GMT — Israel used white phosphorus in Gaza, Lebanon: HRW

Israel's use of white phosphorus in its military operations in besieged Gaza and Lebanon "puts civilians at risk of serious and long-term injuries," Human Rights Watch [HRW] said on Thursday.

HRW said in a statement that it "verified videos taken in Lebanon and Gaza on October 10 and 11, 2023, respectively, showing multiple airbursts of artillery-fired white phosphorus over the Gaza City port and two rural locations along the Israel-Lebanon border and interviewed two people who described an attack in Gaza."

"White phosphorus, which can be used either for marking, signalling and obscuring, or as a weapon to set fires that burn people and objects, has a significant incendiary effect that can severely burn people and set structures, fields and other civilian objects in the vicinity on fire," it noted.

