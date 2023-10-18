WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Not in our name': Anti-Zionist Jews in US Congress urge end to Israel's war in Gaza
Protesters led by Jewish Voice for Peace and IfNotNow groups occupy building of US Congress to demand immediate halt to what they say is Israeli "genocide" against Palestine's people.
'Not in our name': Anti-Zionist Jews in US Congress urge end to Israel's war in Gaza
Protesters calling for a ceasefire in besieged Gaza occupy House office building dome on Capitol Hill in Washington. / Photo: Reuters
October 18, 2023

At least a hundred protesters have occupied a building of the US Congress urging lawmakers and Joe Biden's administration to push for an end to Israel's war in besieged Gaza.

Dressed in black T-shirts emblazoned with the words "Jews say cease fire now" and "Not in our name," the activists on Wednesday sat clapping and singing on the floor in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office building and held up large banners that read "Ceasefire" and "Let Gaza Live".

Capitol police said protests are not allowed inside the building and many demonstrators were arrested.

"We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them," the US Capitol police said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The protest was organised by the Jewish Voice for Peace, a Jewish anti-Zionist organisation and IfNotNow, an American Jewish group that opposes Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

"If you are an American Jew who believes in safety, equality, and justice for both Palestinians and Israelis: you are not alone," IfNotNow said on X.

Before the sit-in, hundreds of people had gathered on the National Mall near the Capitol urging the Biden administration to call for a ceasefire.

"Biden really is the only one that has the power to pressure Israel right now and he needs to use that power to save innocent lives," said Hannah Lawrence, 32, who came from the northeastern US state of Vermont.

Linda Holtzman, 71, a rabbi from Philadelphia, demanded an immediate ceasefire and urged Biden to "open your eyes."

"Look at what's happening in Gaza. Look at the devastation in Gaza," said Holtzman. "If you want to be able to live with yourself, you need to stand up and end the genocide. I demand a ceasefire right now."

Demonstrators chanted "Ceasefire now" and "Free, free Palestine" slogans.

Some also carried banners saying, "Not in my name," "End the siege of Gaza," "Zionism = Fascism."

Following the arrests at the Capitol, hundreds of other demonstrators shut down Independence Avenue in front of the Cannon building's main entrance.

Capitol Police reported that among the arrests, three individuals have been charged with assaulting a police officer during processing.

RelatedAngry protests across Muslim world continue after Gaza hospital tragedy

Pro-Palestine demonstrations

Demonstrations also took place in Boston, where thousands of Jews have urged Senator Elizabeth Warren to call for a ceasefire.

"We will not allow violence to be carried out in our name as we mourn for all Israelis & Palestinians who have been injured and killed thus far," IfNotNow said.

Pro-Palestine rallies have been rocking the US since the start of Israel's war on besieged Gaza in many states and major cities, including Washington, DC, New York and others.

Anger has mounted after an Israeli strike on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday killed at least 500 Palestinians, igniting massive rallies in the US, Spain, and the Netherlands, along with Middle Eastern countries, including Türkiye,Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran and Tunisia.

RelatedIsraeli violence one of greatest massacres of modern history: AK Party
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us