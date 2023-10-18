At least a hundred protesters have occupied a building of the US Congress urging lawmakers and Joe Biden's administration to push for an end to Israel's war in besieged Gaza.

Dressed in black T-shirts emblazoned with the words "Jews say cease fire now" and "Not in our name," the activists on Wednesday sat clapping and singing on the floor in the rotunda of the Cannon House Office building and held up large banners that read "Ceasefire" and "Let Gaza Live".

Capitol police said protests are not allowed inside the building and many demonstrators were arrested.

"We warned the protestors to stop demonstrating and when they did not comply we began arresting them," the US Capitol police said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The protest was organised by the Jewish Voice for Peace, a Jewish anti-Zionist organisation and IfNotNow, an American Jewish group that opposes Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.

"If you are an American Jew who believes in safety, equality, and justice for both Palestinians and Israelis: you are not alone," IfNotNow said on X.

Before the sit-in, hundreds of people had gathered on the National Mall near the Capitol urging the Biden administration to call for a ceasefire.

"Biden really is the only one that has the power to pressure Israel right now and he needs to use that power to save innocent lives," said Hannah Lawrence, 32, who came from the northeastern US state of Vermont.

Linda Holtzman, 71, a rabbi from Philadelphia, demanded an immediate ceasefire and urged Biden to "open your eyes."

"Look at what's happening in Gaza. Look at the devastation in Gaza," said Holtzman. "If you want to be able to live with yourself, you need to stand up and end the genocide. I demand a ceasefire right now."

Demonstrators chanted "Ceasefire now" and "Free, free Palestine" slogans.

Some also carried banners saying, "Not in my name," "End the siege of Gaza," "Zionism = Fascism."

Following the arrests at the Capitol, hundreds of other demonstrators shut down Independence Avenue in front of the Cannon building's main entrance.

Capitol Police reported that among the arrests, three individuals have been charged with assaulting a police officer during processing.

Pro-Palestine demonstrations

Demonstrations also took place in Boston, where thousands of Jews have urged Senator Elizabeth Warren to call for a ceasefire.

"We will not allow violence to be carried out in our name as we mourn for all Israelis & Palestinians who have been injured and killed thus far," IfNotNow said.

Pro-Palestine rallies have been rocking the US since the start of Israel's war on besieged Gaza in many states and major cities, including Washington, DC, New York and others.

Anger has mounted after an Israeli strike on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday killed at least 500 Palestinians, igniting massive rallies in the US, Spain, and the Netherlands, along with Middle Eastern countries, including Türkiye,Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Iran and Tunisia.