WORLD
2 MIN READ
Opposition BNP's protest turns violent amid calls for Bangladesh PM to resign
The party has been calling on PM Sheikh Hasina to resign to allow elections scheduled in January to be held under a neutral caretaker government.
Opposition BNP's protest turns violent amid calls for Bangladesh PM to resign
Supporters of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) throw brickbats towards police during a clash in Dhaka. / Photo: Reuters
October 28, 2023

One police officer has been killed in Bangladesh and over 100 people injured during an opposition party protest demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and calling for a free and fair vote under a caretaker government.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as clashes erupted when tens of thousands of supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) gathered in the capital Dhaka on Saturday, chanting slogans against the government.

Dozens of vehicles, including police vans and ambulances, were set on fire, police and media said.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruq Hossain told reporters one officer had been killed and 41 others were injured in clashes with protesters.

RelatedBangladesh opposition party rallies to demand PM's resignation

Several journalists were attacked and injured while trying to cover the clashes, media reports said. Security was tightened in the city in recent days as thousands of people arrived to attend the rally.

Hundreds of opposition party activists have been arrested, BNP leaders said.

The party has been calling on Hasina to resign to allow elections scheduled in January to be held under a neutral caretaker government — a demand her government has so far rejected.

"Today's rally continued for hours in a perfectly disciplined and peaceful manner until all of a sudden the lobbing of tear gas shells started," senior BNP leader Abdul Moyeen Khan said.

"The intensity increased and violent attacks with sounds of blasts and shootings turned the whole place into a war zone." The BNP has called for a dawn-to-dusk countrywide strike in protest against the police action.

RelatedBNP ups the ante against Bangladesh PM Hasina with fresh stir
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us