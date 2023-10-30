The Association of Friends of All Africa (TADD), a Turkish aid organisation, opened a well in Uganda on Monday in honour of Azerbaijani writer and politician Ganira Pashayeva, who passed away last month.

The inauguration of the well in the village of Nawatumbi, located near the city of Jinja in southeastern Uganda , was attended by TADD volunteers from Türkiye and the local community.

The local population celebrated access to clean drinking water, and the organisation also distributed sacrificial meat and dairy goats to needy families in the village.

Nearly 600 water wells in Africa

Bilgehan Guntekin, the head of the group, told Anadolu that TADD was founded around 10 years ago to enhance cooperation between Türkiye and African countries and provide support in all areas including education, health and economic relations.

Guntekin said Uganda is a focal country for them and noted they have opened nearly 600 water wells in Africa, with over 300 located in Uganda.

He expressed their profound affection for Pashayeva, a dedicated patriot in the Turkic world, and said they opened the well in her honour to preserve her legacy.

“May her soul rest in peace, and if there is any merit acquired by those who drink from here, may it go to her soul. Also, we name many of our water wells after the security forces from our country who have fallen as martyrs,” he added.