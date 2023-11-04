The Health Ministry in the blockaded Gaza has said at least 15 people were killed when a UN school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians was hit by an Israeli strike.

"The massacre at the Al Fakhura school committed by the occupation (Israel) this morning left 15 martyrs and 70 wounded," ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra told a press conference on Saturday.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said its school is being used as a "shelter for displaced families".

"At least one strike hit the school yard where there were tents for displaced families. Another strike hit inside the school where women were baking bread," UNRWA said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military about hitting the school in Jabalia refugee camp.

Around 1.4 million people displaced

On Thursday, UNRWA said four of its schools in Gaza housing people displaced by the war had been damaged by Israeli bombings.

An estimated 1.4 million people have been displaced in four weeks of war, out of the territory's 2.4 million residents, with many crammed into schools or hospitals.

The Health Ministry said on Saturday at least 9,488 people have been killed across Gaza, the majority civilians, since Israel started pounding the territory on October 7.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood against Israel, a surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

Since then, the Israeli military has relentlessly bombarded Gaza and cut water and electricity supplies, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.