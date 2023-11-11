An emergency joint Arab-Islamic summit has kicked off in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss the “dangerous developments” taking place in the besieged Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

According to official Saudi media, leaders, and representatives of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the summit on Saturday.

The summit coincides with the ongoing Israeli bombardment in the Palestinian enclave for the 36th day.

Foreign ministers of the Arab and Islamic countries held a preparatory meeting for the summit in Riyadh, with the aim of “consensus on the draft final statement of the summit on the unified collective Arab and Islamic position,” according to Egypt’s official Middle East News Agency.

It pointed out that Gaza and the Palestinian territories are “witnessing dangerous and unprecedented developments that require Arab and Islamic unity to confront them and contain their repercussions.”

'Brutal, ugly, must be stopped'

In the opening speech, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reiterated the kingdom’s demand for an immediate halt to the Israeli “military operations” in Gaza.

He demanded lifting the siege imposed on the enclave and providing safe humanitarian corridors.

The Saudi crown prince reiterated rejection of this “brutal war” against the Palestinian brethren and held the “occupation authorities” responsible for what is happening.

For his part, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas demanded the US and the UN Security Council to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Jordanian King Abdullah II stressed that Gaza is subjected to an “ugly” war that must stop immediately.

He went on to warn that the world “will pay the price of failure" in resolving the Palestinian issue and addressing the problem from its roots.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, adding that the forced displacement of Palestinians outside their lands must be stopped.

For his part, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hoped that a “humanitarian truce” in Gaza would be reached in the near future.

At least 11,078 Palestinians, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women, have been killed by Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged Gaza.