Hundreds of people gathered at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands to protest against the government for supplying arms to Israel.

The demonstration in solidarity with Palestine, which began in the airport on Tuesday, later continued outside despite unfavourable weather conditions.

The demonstrators also protested against politicians in the European Union and the US for supporting Israel.

Carrying Palestinian flags, they chanted slogans including "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Max van den Berg, a 31-year-old Dutch protester, called for an end to the Israeli bombing of Gaza, saying there will be no peace without justice.

"End the genocide and occupation," he said, expressing his stance against the Dutch government's support for Tel Aviv.

Relentless air and ground attacks

Another protester, Philip Block, accused the government of being complicit in Israeli crimes in Gaza.

Calling on Dutch politicians to end arms supplies to Israel, he also asked officials to join the calls for a ceasefire.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 11,320 Palestinians have been killed, including nearly 7,800 women and children, while more than 29,200 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings including hospitals mosques and churches have been damaged or destroyed in the Israeli offensive.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, stands at 1,200, according to official figures.