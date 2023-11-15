WORLD
France issues arrest warrants against Syrian regime leader Assad, his brother
It is the first international arrest warrant that has been issued for the Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad.
It is the first international arrest warrant that has been issued for Bashar al Assad, whose forces responded to protests that began in 2011 with a brutal crackdown that UN experts have said amount to war crimes. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 15, 2023

French judges have issued arrest warrants for Syria’s regime leader Bashar al Assad, his brother Maher al Assad, and two other senior officials over the use of banned chemical weapons against civilians in Syria, according to a judicial source.

Wednesday's arrest warrants –– which refer to charges of complicity in crimes against humanity and complicity in war crimes –– follow a criminal investigation into chemical attacks in the town of Douma and the district of Eastern Ghouta in August 2013, attacks which killed more than 1,000 people.

It is the first international arrest warrant that has been issued for the Syrian regime leader, whose forces responded to protests that began in 2011 with a brutal crackdown that UN experts have said amount to war crimes.

It is the first time international arrest warrants have been issued over the chemical weapons attack in Ghouta in 2013, says Mazen Darwish, lawyer and founder of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM), which filed the case in France.

Syrian regime denies using chemical weapons but a previous joint inquiry of the United Nations and the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons found that the Syrian regime used the nerve agent sarin in an April 2017 attack and has repeatedly used chlorine as a weapon.

The Syrian regime and information ministry did not immediately reply for comment.

"The president is responsible for many crimes in Syria - but with this type of weapon in particular - sarin gas - it’s impossible to jump over the gap (of his involvement)," Darwish told Reuters news agency, noting that approval from the president as commander of the armed forces would be mandatory.

In October, French judges issued warrants for two former defence ministers over a 2017 bomb that killed a French-Syrian man at his home in Daraa.

