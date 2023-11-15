TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish parliament extends deployment of troops to Azerbaijan for one more year
The extension of the deployment of Turkish troops in Azerbaijan will start on November 17.
Turkish parliament extends deployment of troops to Azerbaijan for one more year
Türkiye and Azerbaijan enjoy close diplomatic, strategic, cultural, and military ties. / Photo: AA Archive
November 15, 2023

The Turkish parliament has extended for one more year the deployment of troops sent to Azerbaijan in the wake of a fall 2020 conflict with neighbouring Armenia over the Karabakh region.

The extension under a presidential motion will start on November 17.

Ismail Ozdemir, a lawmaker, said that with the support of Türkiye, Azerbaijan managed to end the Armenian occupation of its lands.

Ozdemir said that the will of the Turkish people signifies a guarantee of peace and emphasised their opposition to activities that escalate tensions in all regions.

The Turkish presence at the centre is a requirement of the country's effective and constructive role in the region and national interests, said the motion.

RelatedTürkiye, Azerbaijan, TRNC sign cooperation agreement

Liberation of Karabakh

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

In the fall of 2020, in 44 days of clashes, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation, ending in a Russian-brokered truce.

The peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us