United States Capitol Police officers in riot gear have clashed with dozens of demonstrators who gathered outside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) headquarters in Washington to demand a ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest was organised on Wednesday by three advocacy groups and held in an area near the US Capitol Lawmakers who were inside the DNC building said police had evacuated them from the area.

Protesters linked arms in front of the DNC building's entrance, where some sang: "Which side are you on?"

Officers pushed and pulled the protesters to try to remove them from the area, at one point shoving one protester down a staircase leading to the entrance.

Police also used pepper spray and fired projectiles containing chemical irritants.

US Capitol Police said approximately 150 people were "illegally and violently protesting". It said six officers were treated for injuries, ranging from cuts to being pepper sprayed and punched.

"One person has been arrested for assault on an officer," Capitol Police said on social media.

The organisers rejected allegations that demonstrators were violent.

Demonstration and evacuation

Public demonstrations — overwhelmingly pro-Palestinian — have rippled around the world since the Israeli military started its relentless onslaughts on Palestinians in Gaza after Hamas' surprise cross-border attack in Israel on October 7.

Israel has retaliated with a strict blockade on Gaza and an aerial bombardment and ground offensive that has killed around 11,500 Palestinians, around 40 percent of them children.

The Israeli death toll is around 1,400, according to official figures.

Congressman Sean Casten said he was evacuated from the DNC building after it "was surrounded by protesters who had blocked all modes of ingress and egress."

He added: "We were rescued by armed officers who did not know the protesters’ intent; they knew only that Members of Congress were inside, could not leave and that protesters would not let police through."

A DNC spokesperson said officials were monitoring the situation outside the DNC headquarters and were in touch with the US Capitol and local Washington police.

The organisers of the protest were IfNotNow, which urges US Jewish groups to end their support of Israel's policies toward Palestinians, Jewish Voice for Peace, a group that advocates for Palestinian independence, and the Democratic Socialists of America.

Jewish Voice for Peace wrote on social media that the protesters had gathered to lay out candles for Palestinians killed during Israel's bombardment and to call for a ceasefire.