TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish charity delivers medical aid convoy to Gaza
In collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent and international organisations, The Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation is providing essential medical materials to address deprived civilians in Gaza.
Turkish charity delivers medical aid convoy to Gaza
As the Israeli assault on Gaza continues on day 41, Türkiye has been unwavering in its support for Palestine / Photo: AA Archive
November 17, 2023

The Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has delivered an aid convoy to Gaza, the Palestinian enclave under Israeli bombardment for over 40 days now.

According to the charity, the convoy of 11 trucks loaded with medical supplies, organised in response to the escalating crisis triggered by Israel's attacks, passed through the Rafah Border Crossing with Egypt.

In collaboration with the Egyptian Red Crescent and international organisations, the aid was delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA.

RelatedMavi Marmara humanitarian flotilla set to reach aid to Gaza again

Ongoing attacks

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

At least 11,500 Palestinians have since been killed, including more than 7,800 women and children, and more than 29,200 injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel's relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedCancer patients evacuated from Gaza heading to Türkiye for treatment
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us