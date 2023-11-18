WORLD
EU monitors Israel's post-war occupation plans in Palestine
EU continues to monitor the situation in Israel and is concerned about the humanitarian impact on innocent people and High Representative frequently raises these issues with Israel, the bloc's spokesperson said.
An Israeli soldier directs a tank outside the border with northern Gaza, in Southern Israel, November 17, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
November 18, 2023

EU spokesperson Peter Stano has commented on signals given by Israel to extend its occupation in Gaza to the southern regions and said discussions are ongoing on how to organise the situation in the field after the end of Israel's operation.

Stano responded to a question from Anadolu Agency about Israel signalling an extension of its occupation in Gaza to the south, and how the EU views the development that could turn the situation of displaced civilians into a larger catastrophe.

He emphasised on Friday that the EU's awareness of the developments, particularly as foreign policy chief Josep Borrell continues his visit to Israel.

He mentioned that after Borrell returns, he has invited EU foreign ministers to an informal meeting on Nov. 20 to report on the situation in the field. Stano noted that during his contacts in Israel, Borrell conveyed the EU's message.

In response to a question about whether there will be a ceasefire call at the Nov. 20 meeting, Stano said he could not know that in advance.

"We continue to evaluate the developments in the field. We are aware of the situation," he said.

"The High Representative frequently raises this issue with his Israeli partners and addresses the humanitarian situation regarding innocent people. He shares our concerns about the situation," he said.

Palestine, Ukraine 'are victims'

Responding to a question about the EU wanting the deployment of UN peacekeeping forces in Gaza after the war, Stano said: "Discussions are continuing on how to regulate the situation on the ground after the Israeli operation is over."

"Part of this discussion, of course, is how Gaza will be managed and how its security will be ensured," he said.

Meanwhile, Stone equates Israel with Ukraine, rather than Palestine, in terms of victimization, claiming that both were the aggrieved parties and had to defend themselves.

Stano responded to a question that highlighted the discrepancy between the stance of the EU and calls for a cease-fire by the leaders of France, Belgium and Spain.

The question asked why the EU appeared "hesitant" in contrast to the leaders, emphasizing the alleged disproportionality of Israel's attacks.

"We are not shy. In fact, we are very principled. We always raise our voice in defence of rights, freedoms, and principles," said Stano.

"Drawing any comparison between what is happening in Gaza and what is happening in Ukraine is entirely meaningless. The only parallel between Gaza and Ukraine is that both Ukraine and Israel have become victims of an unwarranted, illegal attack and find themselves in need of self-defence. Any other similarity drawn between them is based on either intentional misinformation or a lack of information, " he said.

Since Israel started bombarding Gaza on Oct. 7, more than 12,000 Palestinians have been killed, including over 8,300 women and children, and more than 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed in Israel’s relentless air and ground attacks on the besieged enclave.

An Israeli blockade has also cut Gaza off from fuel, electricity and water supplies, and reduced aid deliveries to a small trickle.

The Israeli death toll, meanwhile, is around 1,200, according to official figures.

SOURCE:AA
