Australia has won the Cricket World Cup for a record-extending sixth time on Sunday, ending India’s dominant run in its home tournament with a six-wicket victory in a low-scoring final on the back of Travis Head’s 137.
A heavily pro-Indian crowd inside the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium was silenced as Head combined with Marnus Labuschagne (58 not out ) in a 192-run partnership to chase down the target of 241.
Australia was wobbling on 47-3 after seven overs but Head and Labuschagne dug in to help their country regain its status as the king of one-day international cricket, adding to its 50-over world titles in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.
Virat Kohli and Lokesh Rahul made half-centuries in India’s 240 all out on a slow pitch.
Australia's path to the 2023 Cricket World Cup title
Group stage
October 08: lost to India by 6 wickets at Chennai
October 12: lost to South Africa by 134 runs at Lucknow
October 16: beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at Lucknow
October 20: beat Pakistan by 62 runs at Bengaluru
October 25: beat Netherlands by 309 runs at New Delhi
October 28: beat New Zealand by 5 runs at Dharamsala
November 04: beat England by 33 runs at Ahmedabad
November 07: beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets at Mumbai
November 11: beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Pune
Semi-final
November 16: beat South Africa by 3 wickets at Kolkata
Final
November 19: beat India by 6 wickets at Ahmedabad