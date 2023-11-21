WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia in last six days
The refugees arrived in five groups, including women and children, who were afloat for days before allowed to disembark.
Nearly 1,000 Rohingya refugees arrive by boat in Indonesia in last six days
Rohingya refugees walk through waters after they are temporarily allowed by locals to land in Ulee Madon beach, North Aceh, Indonesia on November 16, 2023. / Photo: Reuters / Others
November 21, 2023

Almost 1,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar have arrived by boat in Indonesia's northernmost province of Aceh in the last six days, officials said.

They included five groups with women and children who were afloat for days. One batch of more than 240 people was twice denied landing by residents in Aceh Utara district, sparking concerns from human rights organisations. The group finally disembarked in Bireuen district on Sunday morning.

"We thank the authorities and local communities who have received and granted landing permits for them and in the future we hope that this spirit of solidarity and humanity will continue to be extended to refugees who need assistance and protection," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement on Monday.

The refugees arriving in Aceh had endured a difficult sea journey. Most of them left refugee camps in Bangladesh, where more than 700,000 had fled following a crackdown by Myanmar's army in August 2017.

Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rape, killings and the burning of thousands of Rohingya homes.

RelatedOver 240 Rohingya afloat off Indonesia after residents reject landing attempts

Exploiting 'kindness'

Most of the refugees have attempted to reach Malaysia, but many have ended up in Indonesia along the way.

"The thwarted landing of hundreds of Rohingya refugees is a big step back for Indonesia, where communities have previously shown generosity and humanity towards those seeking safety after perilous boat journeys," said Usman Hamid, executive director for Amnesty International Indonesia.

Indonesia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is not a party to the 1951 Refugee Convention, and does not have the obligation or capacity to accommodate refugees.

"Accommodation has been provided solely for humanitarian reasons. Ironically, many countries party to the convention actually closed their doors and even implemented a pushback policy toward the refugees," Lalu Muhamad Iqbal, the ministry's spokesperson, said in a statement.

He said that Indonesia's kindness in providing a temporary shelter has been widely exploited by people-smugglers who seek financial gain without caring about the risks faced by refugees, especially vulnerable groups such as women and children.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us