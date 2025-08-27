US
Trump administration sends some FEMA staff on leave after they signed a dissent letter
Over 180 current and former FEMA employees have written to the agency’s Review Council and Congress, warning that recent staff and programme cuts have dangerously weakened FEMA’s ability to respond to major disasters.
Some FEMA staff are put on leave after signing dissent letter / AP
August 27, 2025

The Trump administration moved swiftly on Tuesday to punish dissent within the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), placing several employees on administrative leave just a day after they signed an open letter criticising the agency’s leadership.

On Monday, over 180 current and former FEMA employees signed the letter sent to the FEMA Review Council and Congress on Monday, critiquing recent cuts to agency staff and programmes, and warning that FEMA's capacity to respond to a major disaster was dangerously diminished.

Thirty-five signed their names while 141 signed anonymously for fear of retribution.

The Associated Press has confirmed that at least two of the signatories received notices Tuesday evening informing them they would be placed on leave indefinitely, with pay and that they must still check in every morning confirming their availability. It was unclear what the status was for other signatories.

The notice said the decision “is not a disciplinary action and is not intended to be punitive.”

FEMA did not respond immediately to questions about how many staff received the notice and whether it was related to the opposition letter.

The letter contained six “statements of opposition” to current policies at FEMA, including an expenditure approval policy by which Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem must approve contracts exceeding $100,000, which the signatories said reduces FEMA’s ability to perform its mission.

It also critiqued the DHS decision to reassign some FEMA employees to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the failure to appoint a qualified FEMA administrator as stipulated by law, and cuts to mitigation programs, preparedness training and the FEMA workforce.

In an email on Monday, FEMA spokesperson Daniel Llargues said that the Trump administration “has made accountability and reform a priority so that taxpayer dollars actually reach the people and communities they are meant to help.”

“It is not surprising that some of the same bureaucrats who presided over decades of inefficiency are now objecting to reform,” Llargues said. “Change is always hard.”

Employees at other agencies, including the National Institutes of Health and Environmental Protection Agency, have issued similar statements. About 140 EPA staff members were placed on administrative leave for signing an opposition letter.

SOURCE:AP
