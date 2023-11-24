WORLD
3 MIN READ
BBC reporters accuse broadcaster of pro-Israel bias in Palestine coverage
Letter to BBC urges fair reporting to better reflect evidence from impartial organisations and treat all civilians equally in news coverage.
BBC reporters accuse broadcaster of pro-Israel bias in Palestine coverage
Police officers stand by as workmen clean off red paint from the windows at the entrance to the BBC building in central London on October 14, 2023. / Photo: AFP
November 24, 2023

The BBC reporters based in the UK have criticised the broadcaster for its "pro-Israel bias and insufficient coverage of Palestinian civilians compared to Israelis in their broadcasts on the Israel-Palestine issue," Al Jazeera reported.

"The BBC failed to critically approach Israel's claims, couldn't tell the story accurately, and therefore couldn't help the public understand human rights violations in Gaza," said a letter written to Al Jazeera by eight BBC employees on Thursday.

In the letter, the reporters accused the BBC of showing a biased stance in favour of Israel.

They alleged that while the BBC demonstrated a "bold" approach in reporting on the alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, it applied a "double standard" in how civilians are perceived in the Israel-Palestine issue.

It also questioned when the number of Palestinians killed since Israel's war on Gaza began on October 7 would be high enough to prompt a change in the editorial stance.

In the letter, the BBC reporters said the organisation uses terms like "massacre" and "brutality" only for Hamas, portraying the Palestinian group as the sole provocateur and perpetrator of violence in the region.

Calling for equal coverage of civilians

The letter called for the BBC to better reflect evidence-based findings from official and impartial humanitarian organisations and to give equal treatment to all civilians in its news coverage.

The BBC employees also called on the broadcaster to ensure that coverage treating all civilians equally is at the centre of its news and expressed concern that humanitarian broadcasts on Palestinian civilians were lacking while giving extensive coverage to Israelis who lost their lives in attacks.

The letter also pointed out that the BBC did not provide significant information to its viewers about the history of Israel's occupation and the suffering of Palestinians.

A BBC spokesman responded to the claims, saying, "Throughout our coverage of the conflict, the BBC has clearly highlighted the devastating human cost for civilians in Gaza and Israel."

The spokesman also sent examples from the BBC's war-related broadcasts and a list of human interest stories about the suffering of Palestinians.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us