Damascus airport out of service due to Israeli air strikes: Syrian regime
The regime alleges Israeli air strikes caused the Damascus airport to cease operations, reporting material damage with no details on casualties.
Israel has been targeting airports in Damascus and Aleppo after Oct. 7 attacks. / Photo: AFP Archive
November 26, 2023

The Syrian regime has claimed that the Damascus airport went out of service after it was hit by Israeli air strikes.

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing a military source, reported on Sunday that Israeli air strikes targeted the Damascus airport at around 5 pm local time (1400GMT).

"Over the Golan Heights, some military points and the airport were targeted in Damascus. The air defence systems responded and shot down most of the rockets,” SANA said.

The statement did not provide any details about casualties, but material damage was reportedly caused.

There has been no statement from the Israeli authorities regarding the attack so far.

Israel has often been targeting airports in Damascus and Aleppo since Palestinian group Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7.

It is known that there are elements of Lebanese Hezbollah as well as the Syrian regime army and Iranian-backed Shia groups in Damascus and its rural areas.

Israel has been carrying out occasional attacks on Iranian-backed groups and military posts belonging to the army in Syria since the civil war began in 2011.

