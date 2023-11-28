WORLD
Moroccan MP demands government to review normalisation with Israel
In December 2020, Morocco and Israel normalised relations after they were suspended in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.
Moroccans demonstrate in Casablanca, calling for a permanent ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza and the suspension of diplomatic ties with Israel on November 26, 2023. / Photo: AFP
November 28, 2023

A Moroccan lawmaker has asked the government to review the country's normalisation deal with Israel in the light of the Israeli war on Gaza.

"The normalisation agreement between Morocco, Israel and the United States must be reviewed," lawmaker Fatima Tamni, from the opposition Alliance of the Left Federation, told a parliament session on Monday.

On December 10, 2020, the two countries announced the resumption of diplomatic relations after they were suspended in 2000 following the outbreak of the second Palestinian Intifada.

Since the start of the Israel’s relentless offensive against Gaza, most major Moroccan cities have seen rallies and gatherings to support the Palestinian people and protest Israel's attacks.

RelatedIsrael evacuates embassies in Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco: state media

An agreement was announced late Monday to extend the four-day humanitarian pause between Israel and Hamas in Gaza for an additional two days, under which further prisoner exchanges will be carried out.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed in excess of 15,000 Palestinians, including at least 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to Palestinian health authorities in the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
