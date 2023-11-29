The head of Gaza municipality has said that Israel destroyed the “Central Archives” which contained thousands of historical documents dating more than 150 years.

“Targeting the Central Archives poses a great danger to the city, as it contains thousands of historically valuable documents for the community,” Yahya al Sarraj told Anadolu news agency.

He pointed out that “these documents … represent an integral part of our history and culture.”

“The Central Archives contains plans for ancient buildings of historical value and documents in the handwriting of well-known national figures,” he said.

“These documents, dating back a long time, were burned, turning them into ashes, erasing a large part of our Palestinian memory,” he noted.

Al Sarraj said: “The occupation targeted many buildings, including large and monumental cultural centers, as well as public parks belonging to the municipality.”

“Targeting included the Rashad al Shawwa Historical Cultural Center, a very important center that includes a theater and a central library, which was targeted without any justification

“The Israeli occupation also targeted the Palestinian Legislative Council and the memorial monument in the Memorial Park for the (Al Jundi Al Majhool) Unknown Soldier,” he said.

Destroying "everything beautiful"

Al Sarraj said “the attempt by the occupation to destroy everything beautiful, to erase Palestinian memory, and to impose a policy of obscuring the people, making Palestinian cities uninhabitable.”

As part of the targeting of the Palestinian people and everything related to their values, heritage, culture and identity, Israel targeted memorials in several governorates since the start of its war early last month, including the Memorial of the Martyrs of the Mavi Marmara Ship in Gaza Port, the memorial of late journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the Jenin Refugee Camp and the memorial of late President Yasser Arafat in Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank.​​​​​​​

The main library in Gaza also did not escape the Israeli war machine, which bombed it during raids that targeted Gaza City since the outbreak of the war on Oct. 7.

The library, known as the Public Offices Building, is the largest in Gaza, containing historical documents and books.

According to statements made Tuesday by the spokesperson for the Gaza City municipality, Hosni Muhanna, residents of the city consider it the memory of the country and its present.