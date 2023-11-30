WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia bans 'international LGBT movement' for 'extremism'
It did not say whether certain individuals or organisations would be affected by the ruling.
Russia bans 'international LGBT movement' for 'extremism'
 The conservative turn promoted by President Vladimir Putin is often portrayed as an existential fight against Western liberal values [AFP] / AFP
November 30, 2023

Russia has banned the "international LGBT movement," claiming it was an extremist group.

The supreme court handed down the ruling in Moscow on Thursday, AFP journalists in court reported.

Judge Oleg Nefedov ruled that "the international LGBT public movement and its subdivisions" were extremist, and issued a "ban on its activities on the territory of Russia".

The hearing took place behind closed doors and without any defence present.

Fewer than 10 people had gathered outside the court.

The judge said the order should be executed immediately -- though some rights NGOs said there would be bureaucratic delays.

If applied to individuals, the "extremist" label means gay, lesbian, transgender or queer people living in Russia could face years in jail.

Lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy said "This is a historic event, because our country has encroached on the most 'sacred' thing that exists in the liberal world."

The Orthodox Church -- headed by President Vladimir Putin ally Patriarch Kirill -- welcomed the move.

"It's a form of moral self-defence of society," said Vakhtang Kipshidze, an official for the Moscow Patriarchate.

In Muslim-majority Chechnya -- ruled by Ramzan Kadyrov, who claims the region is exclusively heterosexual -- officials also praised the move.

"Russia has shown once again that neither the collective West nor the United States will deprive us of the most important thing of all: a religious and national identity," said Minister Akhmed Dudaev.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us