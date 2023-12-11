WORLD
Myanmar's military meets armed rebel groups amid ongoing conflict
The meeting was facilitated by China and there would likely be another such meeting by the end of this month.
It was unclear when or where the meeting took place and the spokesperson did not elaborate on what was discussed.  / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 11, 2023

Representatives from Myanmar's ruling military have met with three armed rebel groups involved in an ongoing anti-junta offensive, state media has reported a junta spokesperson as saying.

The meeting on Monday was facilitated by China and there would likely be another such meeting by the end of this month, Zaw Min Tun said, according to MRTV's Telegram channel.

"Myanmar's National Unity and Peacemaking Coordination Committee met with representatives of MNDAA, TNLA and AA with the help of China," he said, referring to the armed ethnic groups.

It was unclear when or where the meeting took place and Zaw Min Tun did not elaborate on what was discussed.

Representatives of the three rebel groups did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Myanmar's military, which seized power in a 2021 coup, is facing a fresh surge in fighting amid a coordinated offensive mounted by three rebel groups that have since late October managed to take control of several military posts and towns near the border with China in the north and in western states.

'Positive results'

China said that peace talks had been held over the conflict in northern Myanmar and yielded "positive results", after weeks of fighting between the country's junta and ethnic minority armed groups.

"China is happy to see the parties to the conflict in northern Myanmar hold peace talks and achieve positive results," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Beijing would "continue to provide support and facilitation to this end", she added.

"We believe that the easing of the situation in northern Myanmar serves the interests of all parties in Myanmar and is conducive to maintaining tranquillity and stability along the China-Myanmar border," Mao said.

