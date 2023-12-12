WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Global strike in solidarity with Palestine's Gaza
Campaigners and influencers trend #StrikeForGaza hashtag on X, formerly Twitter, urging people across the world to halt work and protest against Israel's relentless onslaught in besieged Gaza.
Closed shutters are viewed in the city of Ramallah as part of the "Global Gaza Strike" day in Ramallah, occupied West Bank / Photo: AA
December 12, 2023

Shops, schools and government offices have shut in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and allied countries as Palestinians staged a general strike protesting against Israel's relentless onslaught in besieged Gaza it has killed more than 18,200 Palestinians amid a spiralling humanitarian crisis since October 7.

Activists called the day-long strike covering businesses, public workers and education in solidarity with the blockaded enclave, with rallies held in the occupied West Bank.

In Lebanon, public institutions, banks, schools and universities closed after the government decided on a nationwide strike in support of Gaza and border areas in the south, which have seen intensifying exchanges of fire, mainly between Israel and Hezbollah.

In Jordan, shops and restaurants closed in the capital Amman, in Zarqa to the northeast and in Irbid in the north. Usually, packed roads were empty.

In Manchester, UK and in Istanbul, footage on social media showed deserted streets and Palestinian flags billowing.

Here are some of the pictures of the deserted streets 👇

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
