[NOTE: Plastic: A Silent Killeravailable until January 8, 2024.]

Interview with Louise Unmack Kjeldsen, Director of “Plastic: A Silent Killer”

About the Film

"Plastic: A Silent Killer" is a film that explores how it is possible for us to continue being exposed to chemicals from plastic - actually more now than ever - despite three decades of scientific warnings. Are we part of a massive experiment that could cause irreparable harm to millions of people's health and have fatal consequences for humanity? In the film, we get close to a group of researchers who are trying to sound the alarm before it's too late. And we meet some of the people whose lives have undergone a dramatic change, possibly due to the endocrine-disrupting chemicals from plastic.

Director’s Biography

Louise Unmack Kjeldsen began her career as a documentary filmmaker in 1998 shortly after graduating from the Danish School of Journalism. One of her distinctive features as a director is her portrayal of marginalized individuals' lives, such as the young Danish immigrants in "Oprør fra Ghettoen" (Rebellion from the Ghetto). In 2015, she won the award for documentary of the year for the series "På røven i Nakskov" (Down and Out in Nakskov). And in 2018, she premiered "Overleverne" (The Survivors). Louise often collaborates with Louise Detlefsen. The two made the documentary film "Fat Front" together, which premiered at IDFA in 2019.

In her documentary work, Louise has previously explored scientific subjects, such as "Forsøget" (The Experiment), which depicted the latest scientific advances in immunotherapy for cancer patients. Most recently, she directed "Plastic: A Silent Killer," focusing on endocrine-disrupting chemicals from plastic and their harmful effects on human health. She is currently working on an international documentary about menopause and the many mysteries associated with this pivotal period in a woman's life.

There are so many documentaries about plastic out there, and yet “Plastic: A Silent Killer” stands out as a special film. What was the journey of directing the film like for you?

Despite the availability of knowledge about the harmful effects of plastics for years, there has been an explosive growth in plastic production. Can all of this be attributed to endocrine-disrupting substances? No, because we are influenced by various factors every day. However, just like climate scientists, the scientific findings about plastic and health have been systematically downplayed and distorted by experts paid by an oil industry that generates billions in plastic sales.

When I read about the alarming statistics regarding declining fertility due to endocrine-disrupting chemicals in plastic, I became curious about the impact it has on people who are involuntarily childless. In my research, I also discovered that endocrine-disrupting chemicals may be responsible for the numerous children and adolescents with developmental disorders like ADHD and could be contributing to the increase in the number of women developing breast cancer. This alarming trend sparked a desire to explore the emotional consequences of being involuntarily childless, and I wanted to put faces to these individuals who are victims of the overwhelming pollution that surrounds us all the time. As a documentarian, I felt a necessity to get this story out. We are all part of a huge experiment which is a threat to humankind, and we deserve to be made aware of this, to understand why humans get sick and to show what fertility means to us. We need to be able to take a stand and to be able to change the world we live in. In this film, like the scientists, I try to wake up the world before it is too late.

Addressing the effects of plastic on human health is an important yet difficult subject. Did the making of the film affect some of your own habits when it comes to the use of plastic in daily life?

When I made this film, I was determined to live the rest of my life without being in contact with endocrine-disrupting chemicals. But, of course, it has proven to be impossible. The amount of plastic in our daily lives is almost indescribable and the thought of it is very overwhelming. But I have made some changes in my daily life. I’m recycling plastic, and it's astonishing how much plastic a household can accumulate in just one day. I also find myself unable to stop thinking every time I hear about a child with a developmental disorder or a couple struggling with infertility, that it may be due to hormone-disrupting substances from plastic. I get a little disheartened by this daunting problem that we know exists but for which no one really has a solution. These chemicals are emitted by the plastic that is everywhere - in the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat, the creams we apply to our faces, the toys our children play with, and the list goes on. No matter where you live and how you live, you cannot avoid these chemicals from entering your body. Even newborn babies are born with traces of plastic in them.

Can you tell us more about what shapes your view for documentary filmmaking and the intersection of art / storytelling and creating awareness?

The goal of my films is to educate, engage, and inspire the audience. By combining scientific accuracy with creativity and human stories, I strive to create films that are both informative and emotionally impactful. It's the small cinematic moments that fascinate me and make a documentary artistic and moving. That's what I always aim for in my work.

