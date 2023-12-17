TÜRKİYE
Yedikule Fortress revives the city's memory through guided night tours
Yedikule fortress in Istanbul offers a unique experience to visitors, allowing them to navigate the towers with lanterns and explore both Ottoman and Byzantine heritages.
Night tours are conducted every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. /Photo: AA / Others
December 17, 2023

In Istanbul's Fatih district, Yedikule Fortress, whose foundation dates back to the Roman period and Emperor Theodosius II, was initially built not as a prison but to welcome visiting kings and foreign dignitaries.

Transformed into a fortress with seven towers during the reign of Fatih Sultan Mehmet after the conquest of Istanbul, Yedikule Fortress played a pivotal role as a garrison and symbol of two great empires' historical structures merging into one.

The fortress has seven towers, showcasing architectural changes made by various rulers over the centuries.

Damaged during earthquakes in the 15th and 17th centuries, Yedikule underwent reconstruction, resulting in its present six-tower structure.

Despite experiencing significant damage during an 18th-century fire, the fortress later became Istanbul's first winter quarter after the conquest.

Currently hosting cultural events by the Fatih Municipality, the fortress offers guided night tours where visitors receive lanterns to explore towers while gaining insights into the fortress's history.

Speaking about the tours, professional tourist guide Turan Oflaz highlighted the unique experience of navigating the fortress with lanterns, emphasising the historical significance of Yedikule as a cultural heritage of both the Roman and Ottoman Empires.

Night tours are conducted every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with full-day cultural tours on weekends.

