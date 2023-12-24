WORLD
Serbian opposition supporters attempt to break into Belgrade assembly
Protest rally organised by Serbia Against Violence coalition over poll results.
Opposition supporters gather in front of Belgrade's city council building as police officers stand behind the city council's doors during a protest in Belgrade, on December 24, 2023, a week after the parliamentary and local elections in Serbia. / Photo: AFP
December 24, 2023

Hundreds of residents of Serbia’s capital tried to break into the Belgrade City Assembly building as they gathered to protest the results of snap general and local elections that took place last weekend.

The protest rally was organised by the Serbia Against Violence (SPN) coalition, which said the elections were marred by irregularities.

Protesters managed to breach security fences put up by police, broke windows and doors and attempted to enter the building, according to an Anadolu cameraman who was at the scene.

Two SPN leaders, Srdjan Milivojevic and Vladimir Obradovic, tried to open the door to the building but failed to do so.

'Go in!, Go in!'

A police officer appeared at the entrance to the assembly and warned them that forced entry is a “criminal offense.”

“We broke the door! They’re holding the door with their backs,” Milivojevic was heard telling supporters in front of the assembly.

The crowd shouted: "Go in!, Go in!" to Milivojevic, according to the Anadolu cameraman.

Police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Reacting to the situation, President Aleksandar Vucic said in an address to the nation: “There is no ‘color revolution’ going on. We are trying not to injure any of the demonstrators and are attempting to resolve everything peacefully."

According to the preliminary results of elections for the Belgrade City Assembly, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party won 39.34 percent of the vote and secured 49 seats, while Serbia Against Violence coalition won 34.27 percent, getting 42 seats.

SOURCE:AA
