WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel accused of torture on Palestinian detainees as testimonies emerge
A detailed joint statement by Palestinian groups reveal instances where prisoners were subjected to beatings with batons and rifles.
Israel accused of torture on Palestinian detainees as testimonies emerge
 / Photo: AA
December 25, 2023

Harrowing testimonies have emerged on cases of torture by the Israeli military on Palestinian detainees from Gaza and the occupied West Bank, according to a joint statement by prisoners’ affairs groups.

"The testimonies from recently released detainees in Gaza revealed gruesome details of torture and abuse by the occupying army upon them, with their bodies bearing signs of abuse," the statement said on Sunday.

The prisoners' society published a video showing an elderly man with bruises and wounds on his feet and wrists.

"Prisoner Nael Al Barghouti, 66, had been tortured during his transfer from Ofer Prison in western Ramallah, to Gilboa Prison in northern Israel," the press release said.

Al Barghouti "was brutally beaten with batons and rifles and the assault on him and his fellow prisoners continued for three consecutive hours".

The assault on the prisoners was focused on the chest and rib, resulting in fractures and contusions, according to the statement.

Al Barghouti was released in a 2011 exchange deal between the Palestinian resistance group Hamas and Israel, only to be re-arrested in 2014.

He was then re-sentenced to life imprisonment, serving a total of 44 years in Israeli prisons, making it the longest sentence among the prisoners.

RelatedThreads of resistance: Unravelling the journey of the Palestinian keffiyeh
RelatedLive blog: 70 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Maghazi refugee camp
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us