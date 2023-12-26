Tuesday, December 26, 2023

1706 GMT — Ukraine's commander-in-chief confirmed that the Maryinka town in the country's eastern Donetsk region is under the control of Russian forces.

"The fact that we have now retreated to the outskirts of Marinka is nothing that can cause a public outcry. This is war. Unfortunately, it is like that," Valerii Zaluzhnyi said during a news conference in the capital Kiev.

Their official position, he said, is to protect every bit of Ukrainian land, and the lives of soldiers are more important to them when Russian shells "start to dig this place together with stones, with earth and with our soldiers."

1701 GMT — Turkish parliament committee approves Sweden's NATO bid

Legislation greenlighting Sweden's accession to NATO was approved by the Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, leaving only a vote in the general assembly to grant or deny Türkiye's full approval.

Before the pivotal vote, Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar briefed the committee on Sweden's NATO membership process, and lawmakers weighed in on the proposal.

In October, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed Sweden's NATO accession protocol and submitted it to parliament.

1600 GMT — Ukraine's top general criticises draft offices in rare press conference

Ukraine's armed forces chief expressed frustration with the performance of military draft offices, in remarks suggesting they should mobilise more troops for the war against Russia.

"I am not currently satisfied with the work of the (draft offices)," General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said. "If I was satisfied with their work, we would not be here discussing this draft law (on mobilisation)."

Ukraine saw tens of thousands of men volunteer to fight in the first months of Russia's offensive, but that enthusiasm has dampened 22 months into the full-scale war.

1248 GMT — Foiling Ukraine's counteroffensive was 2023's main task: Russian defence minister

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said repelling Ukraine's counteroffensive was the main task in 2023, which was successfully implemented.

Speaking at a meeting in Moscow, Shoigu said forming an effective system of defensive lines, high combat capability of all units, reliability and effectiveness of Russian military equipment facilitated the task of repelling the counteroffensive, said to have launched in June.

"And above all, the skillful and decisive actions of the defenders of the Fatherland, who selflessly ensure the security of the country and its citizens," he stressed.

0835 GMT — Ukrainian attack on Russia's landing ship in Black Sea kills one

The Russian Defence Ministry said it shot down two Ukrainian fighter jets during an attack on its landing warship Novocherkassk in the Black Sea, killing one person and injuring two others.

The ministry said in a statement that two Ukrainian Su-24 fighter jets were shot down during the attack without giving details on how much damage was done to one of the biggest vessels of the Russian Navy during the battle.

Separately, Moscow-affiliated Crimean authorities said that six buildings were hit in the attack and that the port was closed due to the battle and its consequences. Ukraine, for its part, stated that it destroyed the Novocherkassk landing warship.

0502 GMT — Ukraine shoots down 13 Russian drones, fleet ship: air force

Ukraine's air defence systems destroyed overnight 13 out of 19 drones Russia launched at Ukraine and a Ukrainian air attack destroyed a major Russian landing ship as well, Ukraine's Air Force said.

"On Dec. 26, at around 02:30 AM (0030 GMT) tactical aviation of the Air Force attacked with cruise missiles the large 'Novocherkassk' landing ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in the Feodosia area," the air force said on its Telegram messaging app.

0118 GMT — Ukraine carries out air assault on Crimea's port of Feodosia

Ukraine carried out an air attack on Feodosia in Moscow-annexed Crimea, Ukraine's air force commander said.

The commander of Ukraine's air force, Mykola Oleshchuk, said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing evidence, that the attack destroyed a major Russian Navy vessel, the landing Novocherkask ship.

"And the fleet in Russia is getting smaller and smaller! Thanks to the Air Force pilots and everyone involved for the filigree work!" said Oleshchuk.

2333 GMT — Ukraine draft law proposes lowering mobilisation age to 25 from 27

Text of a draft law posted on the website of Ukraine's parliament has proposed lowering the age of those who can be mobilised for combat duty to 25 from 27.

The draft text detailed which Ukrainian citizens would be subject to enrolment for military registration of conscripts and said it would apply to those "who have reached the age of 25."

An explanatory note signed by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov summarised key provisions of the draft law, saying they included the "change of conscription age from 27 to 25 years."

