Iran has threatened Israel with a "tough countdown" following the killing of an Iranian top military adviser in Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), accusing Tel Aviv of being behind the Monday air strike outside the Syrian capital Damascus.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a statement posted on his X account late Monday that Sayyed Razi was an Iranian adviser in combating terrorism in Syria, and he expressed condolences to his family, Iran, and Syria.

He added that Razi had been in the region for several years with slain military commander General Qassem Soleimani "to ensure the security of Iran and the region."

Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency said Razi was one of the oldest IRGC military advisers serving in Syria and one of the close companions of Soleimani.

In a statement, the IRGC public relations depar tment described Razi as an "experienced military adviser” and a "comrade" of Soleimani, adding that Israel will "pay a price” for his death.

His killing came amid a series of attacks on US military bases and Israeli interests in both Iraq and Syria in recent weeks that have been linked to Iran-backed groups in Iraq.

Iran maintains a significant military presence in Syria, which has often fueled tension between Tehran and Washington, as US forces are also stationed there.

The escalation in tensions comes as the Israeli war in Gaza rages on, claiming nearly 20,700 Palestinian lives.