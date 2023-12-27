WORLD
Nigeria attacks death toll mounts as Tinubu directs action against culprits
The region of Plateau State which suffered attacks by armed groups, is a region that is plagued by religious and ethnic tensions for several years.
There are fears the death toll could rise further as some people remain missing. / Photo: AFP
December 27, 2023

The death toll from a series of attacks on villages in central Nigeria has climbed to almost 200, local authorities said, as survivors began to bury the dead.

Armed groups launched attacks between Saturday evening and Tuesday morning in Nigeria's Plateau State, a region plagued for several years by religious and ethnic tensions.

Authorities had previously put the death toll at 163.

During a meeting with Nigeria's vice president on Wednesday, Monday Kassah, head of the local government in Bokkos, Plateau State, said that 148 Bokkos villagers had been killed in the attacks.

At least 50 people were also reported dead in several villages in the Barkin Ladi area, according to Dickson Chollom, a member of the state parliament.

There are fears the death toll could rise further as some people remain missing, Kassah told AFP on Tuesday, adding that 500 people had been injured and thousands displaced.

A large number of the dead were buried on Tuesday, with the vice president of the Church of Christ in Nations, Timothy Nuwan, putting the number at 150.

Violence condemned

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday decried the attacks and ordered "security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits".

Northwest and central Nigeria have been long terrorised by bandit militias operating from bases deep in forests and raiding villages to loot and kidnap residents for ransom.

Competition for natural resources between nomadic herders and farmers, intensified by rapid population growth and climate pressures, has also exacerbated social tensions and sparked violence.

