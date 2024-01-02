Somalia has said that a pact its breakaway region of Somaliland had signed with Ethiopia allowing it to use the Red Sea port of Berbera was null and void, adding that it endangered the region's stability.

Somalia also recalled its ambassador to Ethiopia for deliberations over the Somaliland port agreement.

"Ethiopia's step ... endangers the stability and peace of the region," Somalia's cabinet said on Tuesday in a statement after an emergency meeting.

The agreement also included recognising Somaliland as an independent nation in due course.

"Somaliland is part of Somalia under the Somali constitution so Somalia finds this step to be a clear violation against its sovereignty and unity," the Somali cabinet said.

It said the memorandum of understanding signed in Addis Ababa on Monday was "null and void with no legal basis and Somalia will not accept it".

"In response to this, the Somali government has recalled its ambassador in Ethiopia for consultation."

The government also said it was appealing to the United Nations, African Union, the Arab League and regional East African grouping IGAD among others "to stand with the right for Somalia to defend its sovereignty and force Ethiopia to adhere to international laws".

"All legal means possible"

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre vowed that Somalia would defend its territory by "all legal means possible" following Monday's agreement that gives landlocked Ethiopia long sought-after access to the Red Sea.

In an address to the nation, Barre called for the people of Somalia to stay calm.

"I want to assure you that we are committed to defending the country, we will not allow an inch of land, sea and skies to be violated," he said.

Monday's agreement, signed in Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi, would clear the way for Ethiopia to set up commercial marine operations giving it access to a leased military base on the Red Sea, Abiy's National Security adviser Redwan Hussien said.

Landlocked Ethiopia relies on neighbouring Djibouti for most of its maritime trade.

Somaliland has not gained widespread international recognition, despite declaring autonomy from Somalia in 1991. Somalia says Somaliland is part of its territory.

Last week the Somali National News Agency said Somalia and Somaliland had agreed to restart talks to resolve their disputes, following mediation efforts led by Djibouti.