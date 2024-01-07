WORLD
Somali leader signs law nullifying Ethiopia’s sea access with Somaliland
Mogadishu declared deal ‘illegitimate,’ demanded international emergency meeting.
The deal was signed Monday, granting Ethiopia access to the Red Sea. / Photo: Reuters
January 7, 2024

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has signed a law that nullifies a sea access deal signed by Ethiopia and Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland.

He signed the law in the national capital of Mogadishu, flanked by the Speaker of the Somali Senate Abdi Hash and Lower House Speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur.

“With the support of our lawmakers & our people, this law is an illustration of our commitment to safeguard our unity, sovereignty & territorial integrity as per international law,” Mohamud wrote on X.

Information Minister Daud Aweis said the law represents the official stance of Mogadishu and “acts as a strong deterrent against any trespassing on Somali territory.”

Suldan I. Mohamed, a political analyst, told Anadolu said the signing signifies a strong response from Somali lawmakers and the government.

'Shutting doors on the deal'

“Somaliland legally is part of Somalia under international & national law,” he said. “The law provides President Hassan with diplomatic ammunition on the international stage, shutting doors on the deal.”

Somalia declared the deal “illegitimate” and called for an international emergency meeting.

The deal was signed Monday, granting Ethiopia access to the Red Sea.

Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.

