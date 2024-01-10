Muslim organisations have issued a call for Canada to support an investigation into Israeli war crimes.

The appeal came in the form of a letter under the umbrella of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“250 Canadian civil society groups and community organisations are issuing a joint open letter to the Prime Minister, asking Canada to back the proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel's conduct in Gaza,” the NCCM said in a post on Tuesday.

Five countries — South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti — have asked the court to look into alleged Israeli war crimes.

The NCCM and signatory organisations to the letter want Canada to add its voice.

Support accountability

“Canada must support an impartial investigation into possible war crimes committed in Gaza,” the NCCM post said. “Canada must support accountability.

“It is time to recognise ICJ jurisdiction on this issue.”

“Thousands upon thousands of civilians, including children, have been killed by the bombardment and invasion by the military of Israel,” the letter to Trudeau states.

“This is why you must support the latest case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which holds states accountable according to international law, that looks into the mass violence in Gaza.”

Israel has unleashed its military might on Gaza after the October 7 attacks, killing more than 23,000 Palestinians.