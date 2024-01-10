WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canadian Muslims ask Trudeau to back ICJ proceedings against Israel
Joint open letter was issued by 250 Canadian NGOs to the Prime Minister, urging Canada to support the proceedings at ICJ concerning Israel's war crimes in Gaza.
Canadian Muslims ask Trudeau to back ICJ proceedings against Israel
Muslim organizations call on Canada to support an impartial investigation into possible war crimes committed in Gaza/ Photo: Reuters Archive
January 10, 2024

Muslim organisations have issued a call for Canada to support an investigation into Israeli war crimes.

The appeal came in the form of a letter under the umbrella of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“250 Canadian civil society groups and community organisations are issuing a joint open letter to the Prime Minister, asking Canada to back the proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel's conduct in Gaza,” the NCCM said in a post on Tuesday.

Five countries — South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros and Djibouti — have asked the court to look into alleged Israeli war crimes.

The NCCM and signatory organisations to the letter want Canada to add its voice.

RelatedEuropean action day against Islamophobia: Assessing the ongoing struggle of Muslims

Support accountability

“Canada must support an impartial investigation into possible war crimes committed in Gaza,” the NCCM post said. “Canada must support accountability.

“It is time to recognise ICJ jurisdiction on this issue.”

“Thousands upon thousands of civilians, including children, have been killed by the bombardment and invasion by the military of Israel,” the letter to Trudeau states.

“This is why you must support the latest case in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which holds states accountable according to international law, that looks into the mass violence in Gaza.”

Israel has unleashed its military might on Gaza after the October 7 attacks, killing more than 23,000 Palestinians.

RelatedExplained: A look-back at the Israeli invasions of Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us