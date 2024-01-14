Hundreds of thousands of people rallied in support of Palestine on Saturday in Washington, DC. The event was the latest in a series of protests held by pro-Palestinian supporters around the world, including a major rally in London over the weekend, amid Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

The March on Washington for Gaza was endorsed by hundreds of organisations, including American Muslims for Palestine (AMP). According to leaders, the rally is one of the largest pro-Palestinian protests held in the US since Israel's Oct. 7 war on Gaza began, with hundreds of thousands of attendees.

The rally began in Freedom Plaza and ended in front of the White House.

Several high-profile speakers addressed the Washington crowd, including third party presidential candidate Dr. Cornel West, Code Pink Director Medea Benjamin and Imam Omar Suleiman.

The Palestinian American scholar called out the "insanity of the moment" in a direct attack on President Joe Biden. Referring to the recent US bombings of Yemen's Houthis, Suleiman said:

"You are shameless. If you have failed to see our humanity, we have not failed to see your hypocrisy. You've made it clear that shipping lanes in Yemen are more important to you than our lives. And you've made it clear that you want our votes without hearing our voices.

"But we're going to make you hear our voice today on behalf of all of these families and all of the martyrs and all of those that are still standing strong. Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., we charge you with genocide."

More than 23,000 people have been killed since Israel began bombing Gaza in October, including at least 10,000 children and 100 journalists. Amid international calls for a ceasefire from more than 150 countries and dozens of aid groups, Biden has stood by Israel.

In a letter sent to Biden, protest leaders said they demanded Biden work to secure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, stop unconditionally funding the Israeli government, and hold Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet ministers accountable.

Al Jazeera journalist Wael al Dahdouh, whose wife, daughter, two sons and a grandchild were killed by Israeli airstrikes, also spoke to the crowd via video link.

“The people are paying an exorbitant price, and are living a disastrous life,” he said. “People do not have sustenance, food or drink, a place to sleep, a bathroom and what is necessary for a life, not for a decent life, rather what is basically necessary to maintain life.”

Organisers said the march was particularly timely as the bombing of Gaza approaches 100 days on Monday.

That date coincides with the birthday of civil rights icon Martin Luther King, whose anti-war record and reputation for speaking against oppression inspired some Gaza supporters.

In addition to Palestinian flags, many protesters waved South African flags as they chanted in support of Pretoria for filing a case against Israel in front of the International Court of Justice in the Hague in the Netherlands.

But the names most prominent on speakers' lips were Biden and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

In a statement alluding to the upcoming US elections in November, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Executive Director Nihad Awad said, "the Biden administration can no longer ignore the millions of Americans who are saying 'enough is enough.' It is time for the administration to listen to the people and demand an immediate ceasefire, end its support for the Israeli apartheid government, and hold Israeli officials to account for their crimes against humanity."