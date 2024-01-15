CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Emmys 2024: 'Succession' and 'Last of Us' vie for top awards
Despite votes being cast in the summer and some nominated shows premiering as long as 18 months ago, there is little doubt that the fictional Roy family from "Succession" will be making numerous visits to the stage.
Emmys 2024: 'Succession' and 'Last of Us' vie for top awards
The Emmys this year, postponed due to the Hollywood strike, find themselves right in the heart of Hollywood's film awards season, resulting in a reduced amount of significant publicity for the show/ Photo: AP Archive
January 15, 2024

Postponed by four months because of Hollywood strikes, the Emmy Awards will finally celebrate television's best and brightest, with the last season of HBO's "Succession" tipped to scoop the night's top prizes.

The small screen's equivalent of the Oscars typically takes place in September, but organisers opted for an unusual Monday in January slot this time around, correctly gambling that the entertainment industry walkouts would be over, and that stars would be free to walk the red carpet again.

Votes were cast back in the summer, and some of the nominated shows premiered as long as 18 months ago — but there still seems little doubt that the fictional Roy family from "Succession" will be making plenty of visits to the stage.

The critically adored show charting the back-stabbing dynastic squabbles of an ultra-wealthy family has a whopping 27 nominations. It is the frontrunner for six awards including Best Drama, which it has won twice previously.

"Succession" has a record three of the six nominees for best actor in a drama —Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox — while Sarah Snook is expected to win the best actress prize.

Matthew Macfadyen — her husband on the show — should seal the fictional family's grip on the Emmys with the best-supporting actor statuette.

Emmys' struggle for viewership

Perhaps the two TV dramas that will feel most aggrieved to come up against the "Succession" swan song are "The Last of Us" and "The White Lotus."

Arguably the best video game adaptation ever to grace the small screen, "The Last of Us" may leave the gala on Monday empty-handed, unless its stars Pedro Pascal or Bella Ramsey can spring a surprise.

Meanwhile, "The White Lotus," a stylish satire on wealth and hypocrisy, returns to the Emmys with a second season set in Sicily.

Jennifer Coolidge, the sole returning star from the first Hawaii-set season, is a clear frontrunner for best actress.

And most notably, "The Bear" — which took viewers behind the scenes of a dysfunctional Chicago restaurant — is a hot favourite for the comedy prizes.

The Emmys' delay to January is unlikely to help a gala that has been locked in a downward spiral with TV audiences for years.

Last year's telecast was watched by just 5.9 million—lower even than the 2020 "pandEmmys" lockdown edition that was broadcast from an empty theatre.

This year's strike-induced postponement puts the Emmys smack in the middle of Hollywood's film awards season, starving the show of considerable publicity.

Host Anthony Anderson may need to do some heavy lifting to overcome audience confusion about honouring seasons of shows that aired months before.

RelatedPedro Pascal, Melanie Lynskey, the Obamas among nominees at Emmy Awards
RelatedHollywood strike causes Emmy Awards to be delayed
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us